Panthers Bringing in Quarterback for Workout Could be Bad News for Haynes King

The Carolina Panthers are at least considering adding another quarterback to their offseason roster as the team navigates training camp.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers are working out veteran quarterback Kyle Trask on Wednesday.

Trask is a former second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He appeared in just seven games over four seasons with the team before he was cut last August after losing the backup competition against Teddy Bridgewater.

In those seven games, Trask completed 4-of-11 passes (36.4%) for 28 yards.

Trask latched on with the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad months after he was cut by the Bucs but was not brought back in 2026. Trask didn't play a single snap with Atlanta during his brief stint.

If Trask does end up in Carolina, the Panthers will be the third NFC South team he has been with during his career.

Bad news for Haynes King?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One has to wonder if the Panthers' interest in Trask means they are not happy with what they've seen out of rookie Haynes King thus far.

An undrafted free agent signing of Carolina earlier this offseason, King was always highly unlikely to make the roster with the Panthers having both Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett.

However, the rookie was vying for an opportunity to land on the Panthers' practice squad. Now, that opportunity is very much in jeopardy with the Panthers exploring their options at quarterback.

It's also worth noting that Pickett has struggled early on in training camp, so perhaps that's part of the reason Trask is getting a look.

Trask doesn't have the kind of NFL resume Pickett does given his lack of opportunities over the years (11 pass attempts in seven games), but he does offer a more experienced option for the practice squad than King can offer.