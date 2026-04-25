Carolina Panthers' UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The NFL draft has concluded, and the Carolina Panthers have several new rookies to add to their roster, including Monroe Freeling, Chris Brazzell, and Zakee Wheatley. However, they will sign even more rookies who went undrafted. Here are the UDFAs they have signed so far.

All Carolina Panthers UDFA signings

Detailed shot of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the grass before the game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Panthers have signed the following undrafted free agents to the roster (we will keep this updated as Dan Morgan and company add players):

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

Duke DT Aaron Hall

Former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is signing with the Panthers on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, source said. pic.twitter.com/QijlaYWN5w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

The Panthers know well how valuable a good UDFA class can be. These players will feature heavily in preseason as they try to earn roster spots. It's a rarity, but there are absolutely some hidden gems waiting to be discovered from this crop of players.

In some cases, the UDFAs can be more valuable than some late-round picks, so it's always a good idea to keep track of which ones are joining your team.

The value of UDFAs

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Undrafted free agents are usually not going to ever be All-Pros or even Pro Bowl players. Most of the time, players who have that capability do not go unnoticed by the entire league for seven rounds in the draft.

However, they can end up as quality NFL players. There will be so many players who didn't get drafted this year that end up contributing in a big way to NFL teams this year, the Panthers among them.

The Panthers, especially under Dan Morgan, are pretty adept at finding legitimate players after the draft. Corey Thornton was a UDFA last year, and before getting hurt, he was enjoying a solid rookie season as a backup cornerback.

The year prior, the Panthers signed Jalen Coker, and he's been a revelation. He is a legitimate NFL WR2, and the Panthers' offense would be so much worse off if they hadn't discovered him out of Holy Cross two years ago.

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who hit numerous game-winners in 2025, was a UDFA last year, too. Bam Martin-Scott contributed, too. In 2024, Demani Richardson and Harrison Mevis were part of the UDFA class.

The Panthers will sign a ton of undrafted free agents, but only a couple of them will make an impact. Still, that's a pretty good success rate for players the entire league, including Carolina, was unwilling to spend even a seventh-round pick on.

League-wide, some notable former UDFAs include Joshua Gray, Efton Chism III, Max Brosmer, Jahdae Walker, and others are key contributors to their NFL teams.