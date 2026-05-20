Panthers' Coaching Trio Rank Suggests Room for Growth and NFC South Dominance
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The Carolina Panthers had a really rough run of coaches after firing Ron Rivera. Things have finally begun to change under Dave Canales, though, and a recent coaching staff ranking suggests the Panthers might finally have it figured out.
Panthers rank 14th in coaching trios across the NFL
According to Fran Fraschella, a respected NFL insider, the Carolina Panthers have the 14th-best coaching staff in the NFL. This reveals two things. First, that there's room for improvement, and second, that they run the NFC South.
The Panthers' trio of Canales, Idzik, and Evero ranked 14th in the NFL, which is a pretty solid ranking. It looks even better when you consider some of the teams just ahead of them:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
Plus, the Panthers' coaching staff ranked better than the staffs belonging to Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Giants. That's a pretty good collection of coaching staffs that Frascella believes the Panthers are better than.
Of course, 14th suggests room to grow, and there certainly is. Canales has plenty he can work on, and his transition out of play-caller to more of a CEO coach might help him do that. Idzik is a question mark, but the change in play-caller isn't likely to create a major shift in philosophy.
On defense, Evero is extremely well-liked, and we'll see this year if the talent deficit he doesn't have anymore will translate to better results. He was extended after the Panthers yielded the most cumulative points in NFL history. He's been interviewed for head coaching jobs despite never having better than a mediocre defense with the Panthers.
The Panthers can get better there, but they aren't pressed to do so. Look at the rest of the NFC South rankings:
- 14th: Panthers
- 19th: New Orleans Saints
- 27th: Atlanta Falcons
- 29th: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Based on this, the Panthers absolutely have the best staff in the division. That may have been true last year when they won the division despite being relatively short on talent. This year, now that they've added a ton of talent in the offseason, the coaching staff may have an easier time getting wins.
In a tight division and with the Panthers facing a tough schedule, which we've spoken about at length, every little thing matters. The Panthers having the best coaching staff in the division absolutely matters, although New Orleans being not far behind with a fourth-place schedule could provide a challenge.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.