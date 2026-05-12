Ranking Every Carolina Panthers Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth
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A good way to understand the makeup and the status of the Carolina Panthers' roster is to take stock in every single position group. The Panthers have done a lot in several of the groups, and they're certainly in a different hierarchy than a year ago.
Here's how the Carolina Panthers' position groups rank:
- Secondary
- Defensive line
- Offensive line
- Wide receivers
- Edge rushers
- Running backs
- Quarterbacks
- Linebackers
- Tight ends
Secondary
There is really no duo of outside cornerbacks better than Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Adding in Will Lee, an underrated draft prospect, is almost unfair. The cornerbacks are in really good shape, even if the slot is a major weakness.
Safety is in good shape, too. Tre'von Moehrig is an excellent run defender, and the Panthers have a trio of contenders to start opposite him. The sleeper pick is Zakee Wheatley, who is another underrated prospect. Either way, whoever wins the job will likely be fairly decent.
Defensive line
The defensive line has Derrick Brown. If it wasn't for Tershawn Wharton not helping the average here, this would be the best unit because Brown is the best player. Lee Hunter is a stud in the making, too.
Offensive line
Prior to the draft, the offensive line would've ranked much lower. However, adding Monroe Freeling gives the Panthers a trio of really strong tackles (not even counting the injured Ikem Ekwonu). Getting Sam Hecht also improves the depth greatly.
Wide receivers
The best player on the Panthers' offense may well be Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker is a legitimately good wide receiver. One of John Metchie III, Chris Brazzell II, or Xavier Legette will be a solid WR3, too.
Edge rushers
The edge rusher group has improved a ton. Nic Scourton is a sneaky good player. Princely Umanmielen might surprise, too. But having Jaelan Phillips is the sole reason this group deserves any love.
Running backs
In 2024 or 2025, this unit would've ranked so much higher. But Chuba Hubbard is coming off a shockingly down year, Rico Dowdle is gone, and Jonathon Brooks is coming off two consecutive torn ACLs on the same leg. There are a lot of question marks.
Quarterbacks
Bryce Young is solid and he's getting better. Kenny Pickett is a former starter who is capable of coming in if needed. Haynes King has maybe the best shot at making the roster as a UDFA. It's just not anything to write home about.
Linebackers
This is disappointing because Devin Lloyd is absolutely incredible. Unfortunately, there is a chasm between him and Trevin Wallace and a gap between Wallace and the rest of the backups. It's a thin group.
Tight ends
This should come as no surprise. Tommy Tremble is the starter, but it wouldn't matter if it were him or Ja'Tavion Sanders. Neither one of them would be a starter on more than half the teams in the NFL.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.