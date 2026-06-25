Panthers EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Newest Carolina Player Ranked No. 2 for Good Reason

The Carolina Panthers were desperate for an edge rusher. Rather than wait for one of the mid-first-round prospects in the draft, the Panthers opted to spend big. They signed Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal.

He's a pressure master, but the sack numbers have not been there. The health concern is real. And with what the Panthers are paying him, plus what they desperately need from him, Phillips is obscenely important.

We ranked him number two on the list of the most important Panthers. Finally, the Panthers have an edge that's actually worth ranking that high, but there's a risk.

The Panthers desperately need everything Jaelan Phillips has

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Panthers need pressure on the quarterback. It was the defense's Achilles heel last year. They had a 21.4% pressure rate. That was dead last in the NFL. One player can't change that, but Jaelan Phillips kind of needs to.

He's been great at generating pressure throughout his NFL career, and that will definitely help this defense. No matter what Ejiro Evero did last year, he couldn't get pressure with anyone.

Of course, the Panthers are paying him $120 million over four years because they want sacks and pressures, but Phillips probably won't live up to that billing. It's a pretty high standard to meet.

What will determine if Phillips was a worthwhile investment is how well the defense does around him. The Eagles traded for Phillips and he recorded just two sacks with them. Yet, their defense was significantly better with him.

The Panthers need that. His pressure ability will make life easier for Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Nic Scourton, and Derrick Brown. Those players are all already good. If they become great, then Phillips' impact can't be denied.

If Phillips does his job, then Scourton will have opportunities. If Phillips does his job, then Brown will have opportunities. If Phillips does his job, Horn's life will be easier, as will Jackson's.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That makes him easily the most important figure on the defense, but he might, in some ways, be the most important player at all. Even if Bryce Young ranks number one, if Phillips does his job, Young will have more possessions and better field position for those possessions.

Those things add up on both sides of the ball, which makes Phillips, despite his newcomer status, extremely important. No wonder he's the highest-paid player on the roster.