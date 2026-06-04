Top 25 Panthers of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

The Carolina Panthers have an important season ahead of them. If they're going to have success, it's going to come down to whether or not their most important players can have good seasons and impact winning.

25 most important Panthers players ranked

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) reacts after a fumble recovery | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Here are players 25-11:

25. Xavier Legette/Chris Brazzell II

24. Trevin Wallace

23. Princely Umanmielen

22. Chau Smith-Wade/Corey Thornton

21. Tommy Tremble/Ja'Tavion Sanders

20. Ryan Fitzgerald

19. Nick Scott/Zakee Wheatley

18. Tre'von Moehrig

17. Robert Hunt

16. Jonathon Brooks

15. Sam Hecht/Luke Fortner

14. Bobby Brown III

13. Damien Lewis



12. Mike Jackson

11. Taylor Moton

10. Jalen Coker

It's been a while since the Panthers had two attention-worthy receivers, but Jalen Coker is definitely the second such player on this offense. If he can stay healthy and continue building on his success, then he will be a vital contributor on an offense that desperately needs those.

9. Chuba Hubbard

If the Panthers are going to be a successful offense, it'll be because they run the ball well. It opens things up, takes pressure off of Bryce Young, and is what Dave Canales wants to do. That all comes down to Chuba Hubbard, who is back as the RB1 now. He's got to bounce back in a big way.

8. Nic Scourton

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton did fine as a rookie with little to no alternative pass rush help. With Jaelan Phillips, he should be a whole lot better this year. He'll get one-on-ones a lot, and he has to take advantage of them and either wreak havoc or force the defense to pay more attention to him and less to Phillips.

7. Rasheed Walker/Monroe Freeling

Whichever player wins the left tackle job, theirs is an important one. Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling are battling for the right to be Bryce Young's most important blocker. Given how integral protection is to his success, this is perhaps the most important decision the Panthers will make.

6. Jaycee Horn

By some metrics, Mike Jackson is the better corner, but Jaycee Horn is the most important. He's the top dog, and with an improved pass rush, his job should be easier. If he can capitalize and create turnovers, then that daunting schedule won't be as challenging to get through.

5. Devin Lloyd

One of the reasons the Panthers defense was mediocre last year (which was an improvement, to be fair) was mediocre linebacker play. If the running backs got to the second level, they wouldn't be stopped there. Tight ends ran rampant. Adding Devin Lloyd should fix that and then some, so if he lives up to the billing, everything will be easier for everyone around him.

4. Derrick Brown

Derrick Brown is probably the most important run defender on this roster, and he's one of the most important pass rushers. By being pretty good at both, he can impact both areas of the defense, so there's no way to attack this defense and take advantage of a weakness if Brown is at his usual level.

3. Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On offense, Tetairoa McMillan will determine how things go through the air for the most part. If he can make the leap and cut out drops, then he will enter the upper echelon and force teams to leave others open to defend him. That will open everything up, but if he remains the very good but not great player he was in 2025, then the passing game is less dynamic.

2. Jaelan Phillips

Pass rushes define good defenses. You can get away with almost anything if you've got a good rush. The Panthers survived last year thanks to an outstanding secondary with no pass rush. Jaelan Phillips has to be what the Panthers paid him for or this defense won't improve very much at all.

1. Bryce Young

The team goes as Bryce Young goes. He needs to shore up consistency, and he's going to face the league's toughest slate of defenses (at least, it was before the Myles Garrett trade and may not have changed) to do so. But if he can't improve or at least stay as good as he was in 2025, then this team is going nowhere.