Panthers' Edge Rushers Aren't Making a Huge Impact, But It Doesn't Matter

After the 2025 season, there was one area for the Carolina Panthers that had to be the top priority in the offseason. The Panthers were able to win the NFC South and host a playoff game despite having the worst pass rush in the NFL.

Carolina ranked dead last in sacks and in the bottom three in pressure rate, so, naturally, it was the first thing on GM Dan Morgan's list to fix. This, of course, led to the day-one free-agent signing of Jaelan Phillips, who left the Eagles to become the premier pass rusher.

So far in the 2026 season, Carolina ranks 8th in pass-rush win rate, sitting at 54% after Week 6. Along with the pass-rush success, Carolina has allowed the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns this season.

The edge rushers have had their moments this season; Phillip's hasn't been otherworldly but hasn't been a detriment either. That said, he's not the primary reason that Carolina is generating pressure

Panthers Inside Linebackers Are Generating Pressures

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While Phillips was Carolina's splash signing in free agency, the two best signings so far have been the inside linebacker duo of Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke.

Lloyd signed with Carolina early in free agency, and Okereke was added to the roster just 48 hours before the league-wide cut date, and he immediately found his way into the starting lineup.

So far, they've been the defense's highlight. Against the Eagles, Lloyd generated an 82% pass-rush win rate, which is absurd, especially for an inside linebacker. That win rate made history, as ESPN has never recorded a higher one.

From @espn Analytics and @NextGenStats:#Panthers LB Devin Lloyd posted an 82% Pass Rush Win Rate against the #Eagles.



According to ESPN Research, that’s the highest by any player in a game since ESPN started tracking win rates in 2017. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 19, 2026

This season, Lloyd has posted 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits, wreaking havoc on opposing QBs. After an All-Pro season in 2025, this is exactly what Carolina signed Lloyd for, and he's exceeded expectations. Lloyd has 0.5 fewer sacks than Jaelan Phillips.

The same can be said for Bobby Okereke, who's especially exceeded expectations, having been signed less than a week before cut day after his release by the New York Giants. According to PFF, Okereke ranks 11th in pass rush grade among qualifying linebackers, posting a 77.5.

Both linebackers have also thrived in pass coverage as well, combining for three interceptions this season, which is huge considering Carolina is down both their starting cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

The defense as a whole is far from perfect, but having versatile veterans in the middle of the field who can contribute against both the run and the pass is crucial to Carolina staying in games and giving the high-powered offense good field position.