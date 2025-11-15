Panthers vs. Falcons: NFL experts share picks for Week 11 rematch
Technically it's all one season, but all 32 NFL teams will go through several different versions of themselves over the course of the regular season.
Last year, we saw the Carolina Panthers start things out about where they left off in 2023 - as the worst team in the league. Then there was the brief surge with Andy Dalton starting at quarterback, followed by the dropoff - then Bryce Young's slow and steady climb from Week 8 until the end of the year when he was postiively balling out.
This year it's been more of the same. Things started out rough with two straight losses to begin the year thanks to sloppiness on both sides of the ball. Then, the Panthers won four of five - boosted by Rico Dowdle's sudden arrival as a monster rushing threat.
Last week the Panthers hit bottom again, though - losing to the 1-8 New Orleans Saints in a way that could set them up for a very humiliating run to end the season.
So, even though the last time these two teams met Carolina blew away Atlanta 30-0, most experts are expecting the Falcons to come out on top in Round 2. Let's review the picks.
The Athletic: Falcons
"Now he gets to face a Falcons team that was embarrassed by the Panthers 30-0 at home two months ago. And it wasn’t like Young did anything that day — he threw for 121 yards at 5.0 yards per attempt. Also, the Panthers’ defense prefers not to rush the QB. Bet the house. Even with the Falcons jet-lagged from Germany."
ESPN: Falcons
"London has done some of his best work against zone coverage -- 44 catches for 557 yards (fifth most in the league) and three touchdowns, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Panthers just so happen to have played zone coverage on a league-high 84.8% of dropbacks."
CBS Sports: Falcons
""These two have had weird, inconsistent seasons, but this is basically a game to help keep their playoff chances alive. The Panthers have trouble throwing the football, which will be a challenge here. The Panthers need more from Bryce Young, but I don't think they get it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco onto claim a 24-17 win."
NFL.com: Falcons
"At the same time, Carolina's only a few weeks removed from yielding a career-best 216 rushing yards to James Cook- on just 19 carries! -- so Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier could eat on Sunday. In an unpredictable matchup between erratic combatants, it's never a bad idea to roll with the home team, so I shall. The Falcons end their four-game skid and avenge September's embarrassing loss to their I-85 rivals."
B/R: Falcons
"Also, over the last three weeks, Carolina has allowed an average of 157 rushing yards per game, giving up at least 104 yards on the ground in each of those contests. The struggling Falcons, who have lost four consecutive outings, can avenge their 30-0 loss to the Panthers in Week 3 with a get-right game for star running back Bijan Robinson. Atlanta pounds Carolina with its ground attack to get off the schneid and cover by more than a field goal."
LA Times: Panthers
"The Falcons can’t seem to finish games, while the Panthers have been more physical up front and are running it effectively with Rico Dowdle. Michael Penix Jr. can make throws over the middle, but struggles on the perimeters. Carolina’s defense limits the big plays. Pick: Panthers 24, Falcons 21"
