Panthers Fantasy Start or Sit: One Surprising Start and Two Players to Avoid in Week 9

The Carolina Panthers are going to have a hard time against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos are 6-2 and have one of the best defenses in the NFL. This could be a really bad matchup for fantasy owners counting on Carolina's offense.

While the Carolina offense has shown flashes this season, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding several of the Panthers' offensive players. In particular, Bryce Young, Jalen Coker and Darren Waller present three different fantasy decisions heading into Sunday's matchup.

However, there is one player on the Panthers' offense who could be worth taking a chance on in fantasy.

Bryce Young: Sit

Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty'ron Hopper (59) tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young has been playing better this season than in previous years, but this is not a good matchup for him in Week 9 against the Broncos.

Young is 12th among fantasy quarterbacks in total scoring this season, an improvement on where he has been in his career so far. However, he hasn't been producing on a consistent enough basis for fantasy owners to rely on him as a starter in single-quarterback leagues.

Denver is a difficult matchup for Carolina's passing game. The Broncos have the ability to get pressure on the quarterback and limit big plays. This could be a problem for Carolina's offensive line and Young, who has been sacked 23 times this season.

Even though Carolina could fall behind early in the game and have to throw the ball more than usual, Young is not a good option in single-quarterback leagues for Week 9.

Verdict: Sit Young unless playing in a two-quarterback or Superflex league.

Jalen Coker: Sit

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker is another interesting player in Carolina's offense, but his production has been very hit or miss.

Coker has three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. This is not enough production for a fantasy owner to rely on the Panthers' receiver against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have been particularly tough against opposing passing attacks, and Carolina will likely have a tough time moving the ball through the air as well.

Coker is a talented wide receiver and certainly capable of making a big play, but fantasy owners shouldn't have to count on one long reception or a touchdown to get a decent return from a starting receiver.

With Tetairoa McMillan also drawing attention in Carolina's passing game, there are too many questions surrounding how many opportunities Coker will get Sunday.

Verdict: Sit Coker in most leagues. He's a risky flex option if there aren't better choices available.

Darren Waller: Start

It might be surprising to see Darren Waller recommended as a fantasy starter against the Denver Broncos. Denver has been a tough matchup for quarterbacks and wide receivers this season.

But the Broncos haven't been nearly as effective against tight ends lately.

According to FF Today, Denver has allowed an average of 15.7 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends over the last three weeks.

The Carolina Panthers have had success getting the ball to Darren Waller in the passing game. He has caught 15 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns this season.

He has been getting some opportunities, but not as many as other top fantasy tight ends. He does have the ability to make big plays when he gets the ball, and he has been able to find the end zone on several occasions this season.

If Carolina can't get the ball downfield, Young could look to Waller in the short passing game and in the red zone.

Waller is not a sure thing for a big day, but the matchup is more favorable for him than it is for Young or Coker.

Verdict: Start Waller as a matchup-based tight end option, particularly for fantasy owners who don't have an established weekly starter.

The Carolina Panthers will have their hands full Sunday against the 6-2 Denver Broncos. Fantasy owners should be careful about putting too much faith in Carolina's passing game.

Young and Coker are difficult to trust in this matchup, but Waller has an opportunity to take advantage of Denver's recent struggles against tight ends. Of the three, he's the one worth considering for a starting lineup this week.