NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 9 Action

The halfway point of the NFL regular season is here!

Week 9 kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, and it leads into a massive Sunday slate, starting with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons playing in Madrid.

That’s right, 9:30 a.m. EST football is back!

After Week 8 didn’t feature an international game, we have one on Sunday as part of a 13-game slate with only two teams – Pittsburgh and Tennessee – on the bye in Week 9.

So, why don’t we pick some scores?

Each week, I’ve taken on the challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game, which has been a fun way to help bettors (and myself) decide on wagers for some of these games.

Week 9 features some great matchups, including the Green Bay Packers taking on the New England Patriots and a Sunday Night Football battle between Caleb Williams and Baker Mayfield – two former No. 1 overall picks.

While my score predictions may not all be right, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here. Hopefully, we’ll be able to deliver plenty of winners to enhance your NFL Sunday.

Now, without further ado, here’s my score prediction for every game in Week 9 of the 2026 season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bengals vs. Falcons NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Falcons 20

How to Bet: The Falcons have one of the best wins of the season (over San Francisco) and yet there have been multiple weeks where this offense has been incapable of moving the ball. Through eight weeks, the Falcons are 3-3 when Michael Penix Jr. plays and they rank just 26th in the league in EPA/Play on offense. Atlanta has a top-10 defense in EPA/Play, yet they couldn’t stop a Bucs team that didn’t complete a pass in Week 8.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and I expect them to roll on Sunday with the AFC North crown certainly within reach.

Jets vs. Chiefs NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jets 20

How to Bet: The Jets’ offense is capable of putting up points with Geno Smith at quarterback but the defense was torched by Kirk Cousins in Week 8. New York is just 19th in EPA/Play on that side of the ball, and it’s going to struggle against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are looking to avoid a third loss in a row. I don’t love laying this many points with the Chiefs (the Jets are 4-3-1 against the spread), but KC should win this game.

Lions vs. Dolphins NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 34, Dolphins 17

How to Bet: Miami has the worst EPA/Pass on defense in the NFL, which is going to be a major issue against a Detroit team that is fifth in the league in yards per play and eighth in net yards per pass attempt. Jared Goff and the Lions are 5-2 and have a favorable schedule ahead, and I expect them to outscore this Miami team that has not been able to put together many complete games this season.

Giants vs. Eagles NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Giants 20, Eagles 16

How to Bet: New York has a stranglehold on the NFC East right now, and it should make quick work of a Philly team that is starting Joe Milton for the first time this season as it looks to snap a six-game skid. The Eagles have now lost back-to-back games against Dallas and Washington and are a potential seller at the deadline. With the Giants coming off a bye, I think John Harbaugh’s team is a great bet to further its case as a playoff team in 2026.

Rams vs. Commanders NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 30, Commanders 23

How to Bet: The Rams appear to be turning a corner this season at 4-4, and they’re one of the few teams in the league that is in the top-10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense (eighth) and defense (sixth). Their opponent – the Washington Commanders – is outside the top 20 in both this season.

Matthew Stafford is a little banged up, but the Rams need this game as they look to secure a playoff spot in the NFC. I’m buying them to cover on the road against a Washington team that is just 2-4-1 in 2026.

Broncos vs. Panthers NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Broncos 26, Panthers 20

How to Bet: The Broncos may not have crazy EPA/Play numbers, but they’ve taken on multiple offenses in the top-10 in EPA/Play this season and are 6-2 and in the driver’s seat to win the AFC West. Not only are the Broncos 4-0 against the spread as favorites, but they’ve covered in six of eight games – the best mark in the NFL.

Bryce Young and the Panthers are capable of scoring, but this Carolina defense is just 20th in EPA/Play, 19th in success rate and 17th in yards per play allowed. The Achilles heel for the Broncos has been their offense, but Bo Nix has looked a lot better over the last two weeks in wins over Arizona and Kansas City. With the Denver running game also coming along, it’s hard to make a case for the Panthers, who have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL (28th in yards per carry allowed, 26th in EPA/Rush).

Cowboys vs. Colts NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Colts 17

How to Bet: The Colts’ offense is a mess this season, ranking 28th in EPA/Play, and the team has already signaled that it’s focusing on 2027 and beyond by trading away multiple key pieces ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

There have been a bunch of “must-win” games for Dallas this season, but at 3-5, this may be the biggest one if it wants a chance to win the NFC East. The Cowboys offense should torch a Colts team that gave up 42 points in Week 8 and ranks 23rd in EPA/Play this season.

Browns vs. Saints NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Saints 23, Browns 13

How to Bet: Cleveland has five fourth-quarter comebacks with Deshaun Watson this season, but his concussion suddenly makes this a tough situation against a Saints team that is coming off a bye. I don’t trust this Cleveland offense as a whole (25th in EPA/Play this season), so I’ll reluctantly trust Tyler Shough and Co. to get a big win in Week 9.

Raiders vs. 49ers NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 34, Raiders 23

How to Bet: Kirk Cousins has been able to move the Las Vegas offense all season long, but the defense is one of the worst in the league. Las Vegas is 32nd in yards per play allowed and 30th in EPA/Play, and now it has to face the No. 1 offense in EPA/Play this season. There could be fireworks for this San Francisco offense. Brock Purdy and Co. have shown they can win no matter who is on the field, and one has to expect a slightly healthier 49ers team coming out of the bye. I’ll lay the points with San Francisco in what should be an easy win at home.

Texans vs. Chargers NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 24, Chargers 17

How to Bet: It’s impossible to justify a bet on the Chargers right now, as they’re the worst offense in the league, ranking 32nd in EPA/Play and 32nd in success rate. The Texans have not been good this season – especially on defense – but C.J. Stroud has been able to move the ball through the air. Houston’s season is on the line in Week 9 while the Chargers (0-7) are already cooked. I’ll bet on Houston to win and stay alive in the AFC South on Sunday.

Packers vs. Patriots NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Packers 27, Patriots 23

How to Bet: Let’s start with an upset! New England is 20th in the league in EPA/Pass and eighth in EPA/Rush on defense, so the Packers and Jordan Love are likely going to lean on their elite passing game on Sunday. The Pack are coming off a mini-bye after playing on Thursday against Carolina, and they’ve won four of their last five games after a 1-2 start.

Meanwhile, New England is extremely banged up at receiver and was in a dogfight against the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 8 before pulling away in the second half. The Pats have struggled a bit against elite competition this season, losing to Seattle, Jacksonville and Chicago. Plus, the Packers are quietly fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 16

How to Bet: With such a low total (40.5) and two backup quarterbacks facing off, it’s hard to see Seattle winning this game by a wide margin, especially since the offense has been below average in 2026, ranking 24th in EPA/Play and 21st in success rate. Seattle still has one of the best defenses in the league, and I don’t expect Gardner Minshew II to find the magic he did against a porous Dallas defense. I like the Seahawks to get a bounce-back win at home, but I wouldn't lay the points with them since they’re just 1-2-2 against the spread at Lumen Field in 2026.

Buccaneers vs. Bears NFL Week 9 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 23, Bucs 20

How to Bet: The Bears have been one of the best offenses in the league when Caleb Williams is healthy and are 4-0 straight up when he starts and finishes a game this season. I think there’s a path for Tampa Bay to cover – it does have the No. 1 defense in the league in EPA/Play – but I’m taking the Bears to win this game at home. Baker Mayfield’s lack of passing the last two weeks is certainly a concern when assessing how well he’s recovered from a thumb injury that cost him multiple games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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