Panthers' Haynes King Set to Miss Time After Suffering Injury at Hall of Fame Game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King had a memorable peformance in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, but he did not make it out of the contest unscathed.

According to The Athletic's Joe Person, King suffered a hamstring injury during the 33-30 Panthers victory over the Arizona Cardinals and is considered week-to-week.

It's an unfortunate turn of events for King, who was gaining steam following his impressive showing in the exhibition contest against Arizona.

In that contest, King completed 21-of-34 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns while also adding three carries for 39 yards and a score on the ground, which was also the game-winner.

"I'll tell you what, I couldn't breathe," he said after the game. "But it was amazing, just going out there and being able to celebrate with the guys that you've been OTAs, all training camp with, and busting your butt, and to finally go out there and celebrate with them and just showcase your talent is very fun."

If King was also hurt while doing what he did, that only makes his performance more impressive.

The Panthers only have two other quarterbacks on their roster aside from King, so look for Carolina to add another while King is sidelined with his injury.

The Panthers recently worked out former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask, so he could be the one Carolina brings in.

Haynes King's 53-man roster chances

While King's performance no doubt helped his cause to make the 53-man roster, he still remains unlikely to make the cut.

That's because the Panthers are set atop the depth chart with both Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, who will serve as Young's backup this season.

So, King will need the Panthers to carry three quarterbacks in order to make the cut and teams are doing that less and less these days.

Chances are that if King does stick in Carolina, it'll be on the practice squad.