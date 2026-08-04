Panthers' Jonathon Brooks: The Rare Backup Worth High Pick in Fantasy

Fantasy football managers were probably pretty upset about the Carolina Panthers' backfield in 2025. Drafting Chuba Hubbard in the fourth or fifth round seemed like a great idea after his excellent 2024 campaign.

Then, backup Rico Dowdle took his spot while Hubbard was injured, set NFL records, and never really looked back. Those who'd spent a late-round flyer on Dowdle were thrilled, but everyone else was decidedly not.

This year, Hubbard won't go that high, but he'll probably be drafted sooner rather than later. But should Brooks be drafted over him? Might Brooks be one of the best sleeper picks in the entire NFL?

Jonathon Brooks Has Rare Fantasy Football Opportunity Ahead of Him

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fantasy football, getting good players is not the only goal. It's about getting those good players at good value. So drafting Jonathon Brooks is only half the battle here.

It's also about getting him at the right spot. The hype surrounding him is real, making him one of the NFL's best sleeper options for fantasy football. But if everyone knows that, won't his stock rise too high?

That's absolutely a risk, but given what we know about Brooks, it might not matter. Brooks has been electric this training camp. He looks outstanding, and the Panthers even believe he can challenge Chuba Hubbard for RB1 duties.

It's gotten to the point that one insider is willing to draft Brooks over Hubbard, which would be an incredible feat for a handcuff option like this. Handcuffs are good ideas, but never to be drafted before the guy they're behind on the depth chart.

Fantasy football ranking updates:



-Parker Washington up to WR32 and that still feels low. This generation's Miles Austin. Broke out on a sweet team. Tape is littered with wins against great corners. Vibes are immaculate. Priority mid-round target.



-Got Kayshon Boutte WR72 AKA… — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 3, 2026

Nevertheless, Ian Hartitz wrote on X, "More training camp love could lead to him going before Chuba by end of August. Which feels irresponsible ... but what if it's not? Rare handcuff price tag with non-injury path to taking over."

Brooks has risen to RB34 in ADP, and at some point, it's absolutely worth considering him over Hubbard. We believe in Hubbard's ability to bounce back, but we also believe that Brooks is immensely talented and just might overtake Hubbard.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley wrote about Brooks being one of three must-have sleeper options in fantasy football. The hype is growing, and everyone's taking notice of what Brooks can do.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) catches the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which, according to Buckley, is everything. "[He can] burst through tight windows, race around the edge, ditch defenders in space, and make plays as a pass-catcher. He has clear three-down potential, to the point he could challenge Chuba Hubbard for control of a backfield no longer featuring Rico Dowdle."

Hubbard showed last year that he can be overtaken and held at bay. He also showed that drafting his backup is a smart idea. So, insert Brooks for Dowdle (and Brooks has much more talent), and it's easy to see why Brooks is quickly becoming the must-draft Panthers player.