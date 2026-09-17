Panthers Mailbag: Bryce Young’s Rising Price, Ejiro Evero’s Future & More

Sunday’s 59-37 loss to Chicago somehow gave Panthers fans reasons to be encouraged and concerned at the same time. Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Coker showed why there was so much excitement surrounding him, and the offense put 37 points on the board. Normally, that should be more than enough to walk away with a win.

Instead, Carolina gave up 59 points, allowed 552 yards of offense, and watched Chicago run for 291 yards. That immediately brought up questions about the defense and, fair or not this early in the season, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

There is always the bigger picture with Young. If this is the version of the former No. 1 overall pick Carolina is going to get consistently, every big performance could make his eventual price tag a little more interesting.

There is a lot to unpack after just one Sunday, which makes it a perfect time to open up the Panthers mailbag. Let’s get into some pressing questions.

How Expensive Could Bryce Young’s Next Contract Get?

Bryce opened the season with a very impressive showing. The more he strings together performances like he did Sunday, the higher his asking price could eventually become.

Right now, he is still under his rookie deal, and the Panthers do not have to be in a hurry to extend him. However, I believe Bryce is only going to improve, and with every big game, his price tag could continue to grow.

You can look at what Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys did with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Dallas waited to get extensions done, and by the time those deals were completed, the market had continued to move.

That is something Carolina should keep in mind with Young. If the Panthers truly believe Young is their quarterback for the future, they should at least look into getting him locked in earlier rather than later. Waiting could end up costing them a lot more money.

How Hot Is Ejiro Evero’s Seat After Week 1?

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Carolina Panthers looks on during rookie minicamp on May 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

His seat is flaming hot. Carolina went into the offseason looking to improve its defense and invested heavily in that side of the ball. Giving up 59 points in the opening game can be seen as unacceptable.

Watching Dave Canales’ press conference, I didn’t come away feeling like Evero received a ringing endorsement. Many of the players on Carolina’s defense have enjoyed success at different points in their careers, so I do believe the players share some of the blame. At the same time, it is up to the coaching staff to put together a game plan that puts those players in the best position to succeed.

Evero is now in his fourth season running Carolina’s defense, so this is no longer a new system or a coordinator trying to get his feet under him. To be fair, his defense made a big improvement last season, which is part of the reason expectations are higher now.

Carolina spent the offseason adding talent, and what we saw Sunday did not look like a defense ready to take that next step. One bad game shouldn’t decide anyone’s future, but another game or two like Sunday, and the questions surrounding Evero are only going to get louder.

Is Jalen Coker Ready to Become Carolina’s No. 1 Receiver?

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would not be fooled by Sunday’s game into believing Jalen Coker is suddenly ready to become Carolina’s No. 1 receiver. Tetairoa McMillan is still the man. I do believe there will be times when Coker has breakout games like he did Sunday, and there may even be weeks when he outperforms McMillan. That doesn’t mean the pecking order has changed.

Look at Cincinnati, for instance. Tee Higgins has had games where he outperformed Ja’Marr Chase, but there was never much question about who Joe Burrow’s top target was. Carolina could have a similar situation developing. Coker can be a fantastic No. 2 option without needing to become the No. 1 guy.

We don’t need to read too much into Sunday’s performance beyond what it was: a fantastic game from Coker. If he continues to build on it, Carolina could have a legitimate threat as Young’s second option, and that is a pretty good situation to have.

How Concerned Should Panthers Fans Be After Week 1?

We can’t hide from what we saw Sunday, nor can we take it back. I think some concern is warranted, but panic after one game would be an overreaction.

I’m not going to continue to harp on Evero and his situation, but what we saw from that defense was concerning. At the same time, they are not going to give up 59 points every week. I believe the defense will get better, and if the offense can stay in the type of rhythm we saw Sunday, there are still plenty of reasons to feel good about this team.

I can understand why Panthers fans would be concerned after watching the season opener. I’m just not ready to panic yet. There are 16 games left, and I saw enough positives on Sunday to still believe in this team and what it can accomplish this season.

One game will not define Carolina’s season, but it certainly gave us plenty to talk about. Bryce Young gave Panthers fans another reason to believe the future could be bright, while the defense gave them plenty of reasons to wonder what comes next. That is the strange part about Sunday’s loss. Carolina scored 37 points and still walked away with more questions than answers.

Now comes the part that really matters. Was Sunday just one wild afternoon in a long NFL season, or was it a preview of what this Panthers team is going to be? We won’t get that answer after one week, but we are going to learn a lot more about this team very soon.