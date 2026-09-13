3 Winners and 6 Losers from Carolina Panthers' Frustrating Loss vs. Bears
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The Carolina Panthers opened the season at home against the Chicago Bears with an admittedly shocking (for a good reason) performance. The offense was incredible. The defense was decidedly not, and some late mistakes led to a wider margin on the scoreboard than the game actually was. Who were the winners and losers?
Winner: Bobby Okereke
If nothing else, Bobby Okereke's first series of the season was proof enough that his signing, though late, was well worth it. He forced a fumble on the second play of the game, totally turning the tide after it looked like the Bears weren't going to have much of a struggle moving the ball.
Loser: Run defense
The Panthers were helped out by some silly holding penalties that negated some big runs early on, but they looked out of sorts in the run game. With all due respect, D'Andre Swift is a very flawed running back, but he looked more like Barry Sanders out there. The run-blocking was strong, and Swift made defenders look bad. A poor effort all around. Five rushing touchdowns is absurdly bad.
Winner: Bryce Young
It is no secret that Week 1 has always been unkind to Bryce Young. The Panthers QB is 0-3 in openers, and he hasn't remotely looked good in any of them. We believe this is partially because the preseason isn't treated with the right respect to prepare. Still, a great Week 1 outing is a huge deal for Young.
Loser: Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jimmy Horn Jr. is only on the team because he provided a little bit more on special teams than the other WRs who got cut. And in the second quarter, Horn muffed a punt with momentum clearly shifting, and it changed the game. Trevor Etienne being hurt put Horn in a position to succeed, and he fumbled it. Literally. He's fortunate he didn't fumble a really good return later on, too.
Winner: Brad Idzik
Aside from the odd call here and there that felt wrong, it was an excellent debut for Brad Idzik the play-caller. He did not look like someone who'd never done it before. The sequencing between plays was excellent, and he did exactly what we all had hoped he'd do when the change was announced.
Loser: Tetairoa McMillan
Those who believed that Jalen Coker was secretly WR1 did not look foolish in Week 1. It was the Coker show, so as much as this is McMillan being dubbed a loser, it's also that Coker's a winner, making McMillan suffer by default. A late fumble by McMillan did not help things whatsoever. It effectively ended any hope of a comeback.
Loser: Panthers DBs
The Panthers defensive backs did not play well. They got beat on a few big plays, though that's not crazy when facing Caleb Williams. But when Williams scrambled, they either did not even turn to look or were completely unable to get off the block. On a crushing scramble, Tre'von Moehrig got blocked and seemed to just meander out of the back of the end zone while Williams ran for a score.
Loser: Jonathon Brooks' RB1 status
The Panthers are, or they were and wanted to be, a run-heavy offense. That was not the case today. The passing offense was so good that there wasn't any reason to even bother with the running backs for a lot of it. But when they were able to have success on the ground, it was Chuba Hubbard, not Jonathon Brooks. He was a weapon in the passing game, but it's still Hubbard's backfield.
Loser: Ejiro Evero
For a brief bit in the second quarter, it looked like Ejiro Evero was going to have a decent day. He'd adjusted well to Ben Johnson, but that quickly ended. At some point, the players being out of position or missing plays comes down to coaching, and the Panthers' defense was horrific on Sunday.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.