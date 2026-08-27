Panthers May Be Open to Trading Young Player to Packers in Potential Stroke of Genius

The Carolina Panthers recently made a much-needed addition to the tight ends room, and that move could make one of their other tight ends expendable.

The signing Carolina made came in the form of veteran Darren Waller, who should provide the plus pass-catcher the Panthers desperately needed.

The move could also lead to Carolina trading tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who Easton Butler of Packer Report is reporting the Panthers are shopping.

Butler adds that the Green Bay Packers are one of the teams that have inquired about the 2024 fourth-round pick.

"The Panthers have been shopping TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, with the Packers being one team to call on him," Butler reported.

Why Panthers could trade Ja'Tavion Sanders

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'tavion Sanders (0) runs after the catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Waller in the mix, Sanders' role is now in peril. Waller covers the role Sanders could have occupied, which is the team's primary pass-catching tight end. The only concern we have there is Waller has had issues staying healthy during his career, which is why it wouldn't be a bad idea to hang on to Sanders.

That said, Sanders is on the road to being a bust after proving to be unreliable, both as a pass-catcher and blocker, and there may come a time in the not-so-distant future when the Panthers cut him with nothing to show for it.

If that seems like an inevitability to the Panthers, they would be wise to get something for Sanders while they still can. It would not be much, though, as Sanders will only fetch a late Day 3 pick or a swap of Day 3 picks.

If the Panthers do trade Sanders, they'd be left with a tight ends room of Waller, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. Carolina did carry four last season, so it's possible James Mitchell or Feleipe Franks stick in that scenario.

Why Packers need a tight end

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers Family Night on Aug. 7, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft looks to be on track to be ready for Week 1 after his torn ACL last season, but the depth behind him is shaky, at best.

Green Bay's top backup, Luke Musgrave, remains on the physically unable to perform list with a neck injury and it looks like he might begin the season there, which means he'll miss at least the first four contests.

That leaves the Packers perilously thin at tight end with guys like Josh Whyle, Drake Dabney and Messiah Swinson sitting behind Kraft.

Despite his disappointing career thus far, Sanders would amount to an upgrade over all three of those players.