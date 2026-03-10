Panthers Mock Draft: Uber Athletic Tight End to Carolina, But It’s Not Kenyon Sadiq

While free agency is taking over NFL news, the NFL draft will be just as important for the Carolina Panthers this offseason, and with new mocks coming out daily, there are so many directions that the Panthers can go when it comes to which position they draft.

In PFF’s latest three-round mock, the Panthers drafted a talented receiving tight end who's extremely athletic, and no, it's not Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. PFF’s Max Chadwick has the Panthers drafting Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers.

This, of course, would be a second-round selection, which is why it's not totally egregious for the Panthers to draft Stowers, and with the moves made in free agency so far, it could prove to be a great pickup.

How Stowers Would Improve the Panthers Offense

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) celebrates a catch against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Eli Stowers would immediately diversify the Panthers’ passing game. He’s an extremely athletic tight end who honestly looks like a pure wide receiver at times. Stowers is 6’4 and almost 240 pounds, and is undoubtedly the second-best TE prospect in this draft.

At Vanderbilt, Stowers was the No. 1 weapon for the Commodores’ offense. Stowers recorded 62 catches, 769 yards, and four touchdowns on the season. Stowers averaged 12.4 yards per catch as well.

TE Eli Stowers 7 REC, 146 YDS, 2 TDs vs Texas Today. https://t.co/R8Jz7PMH8c pic.twitter.com/YiWCPJVkJs — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2025

Stowers has room to grow in the blocking side of his position, but he has the pass-catching ability to be a real threat downfield and has huge yards-after-catch potential. The Panthers werent elite in the red zone last season, adding a big target like Stowers can help boost the red-zone offense.

Stowers Performance At the NFL Combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (TE25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stowers was always going to be overshadowed by Kenyon Sadiq, but when it comes to tight ends, he performed really well at the combine. Stowers did beat Sadiq in one category, production score, where he ranked first. In the other two score categories, athleticism and overall score, he was second.

Stowers ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and posted an astonishing 45.5-inch vertical jump, which is insane for a tight end, and even better than Sadiq did on the jump. Stowers also set a record for the broad jump, jumping the farthest a tight end ever has with an 11'3 broad jump.

.@VandyFootball's Eli Stowers just set a new Combine record for tight ends with an 11'3" broad jump 😳



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/w8zOFydNId — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Stowers’s prospect grade was a 6.24, meaning he’s projected to be an average starter eventually. Even with a score that suggests Stowers doesn’t pop out as a must-have prospect, the physical traits suggest that, in time, he can become a reliable and explosive pass-catching tight end.

Final Thoughts

Eli Stowers has a ton of potential. He may not pop immediately in the NFL, but scouts have been wrong before, and if the upside is truly as high as everyone seems, Carolina would be wrong not to take a swing on him.