Positions the Panthers Must Target in NFL Draft Following Jaelan Phillips Signing
Maybe the biggest surprise signing in free agency so far comes from the Carolina Panthers, signing former Eagles outside linebacker/edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120 million deal, with $80 million of it being guaranteed money.
Phillips was projected to have figured out a deal to return to Philadelphia, but the Panthers came in with massive money and now have their premier pass rusher, who will lead the defense to even more growth.
Now the Panthers have elite talent in the secondary with the cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, along with the pass rush.
Now that the Panthers have addressed the pass rush through free agency, they could pivot their focus in the NFL draft to which positions they target. Here are three positions that the Panthers must target now that Jaelan Phillips is signed.
Inside Linebacker
The Panthers’ second biggest need on defense is their linebacker room, specifically the inside linebacker position. The Panthers specifically struggled when it came to pass coverage with their linebackers, performing really poorly in covering tight ends and short throws toward the middle of the field.
A prospect that comes to mind is Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. Allen is seemingly guaranteed to be a first-round pick, and now that Carolina has addressed the pass rush, they can look toward Allen in the draft.
CJ Allen is a really good run stopper, doesn’t miss tackles often, and has the ability to make plays in coverage as well.
Tight End
The tight end position has been a hole for Carolina’s offense for years now, and could be fixed by drafting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who was one of the biggest stars at the NFL combine.
Sadiq, at 6’3 and 241 pounds, showed his freakish athleticism throughout the season at Oregon, and at the combine, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump. His 40-yard dash was the fastest ever by a tight end, and his vertical jump is the second-highest jump by a tight end ever.
Sadiq’s an elite route runner who doesn’t drop many balls and is also a willing blocker. Combine his skills with the athleticism he has, and it feels like he’s a tight end who can’t fail in the NFL.
Wide Receiver
There’s some depth in this wide receiver class, with some players who could be day-two picks who could still bring immediate impact if put in the right situation.
Whether it’s a round two or round three pick, receivers like Zachariah Branch (Georgia) and Germie Bernard (Alabama) could be great WR3 options for the Panthers to help complete that room and complement Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.
