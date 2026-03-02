Carolina Panthers Potential Cade Mays Replacement Scored Well At NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine concluded on Sunday, and a ton of prospects made themselves some extra money through excelling in their workouts and interviews with different teams.

The Carolina Panthers could potentially look for offensive line help in the NFL draft. With Cade Mays’ potential departure looming over the Panthers, the center position could be one of dire need, and an ideal prospect made his name known at the combine.

Normally, when talking about a center from Duke University, it’s a seven footer whos dominating on the court, but not in this case. Brian Parker II is one of the more fascinating prospects because he’s actually switching to play center for the NFL, but in his two years starting at Duke, was a right tackle.

Duke OL Brian Parker II plays 5 spots



🔹26 RT starts 7 LT

🔹OC recruit

🔹3rd Team All-American

🔹Hips; mean upper body



“I'm @ Shrine Bowl to prove I can play inside. Draft me as OT or drop me to OC,OG, I don’t care”



HT 6-4 5/8 (69%)

WT 306 (38%)

🖐️9 3/4" (41%)

💪32 1/4" (18%)… pic.twitter.com/9poAOnLVlG — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 23, 2026

At the NFL combine, Parker II performed very well. He ran a 5.14, which is quite impressive for an offensive lineman weighing over 300 pounds.

Parker II also cleared the 9-foot mark, a notable achievement for an offensive lineman. Among the 41 offensive linemen who participated in the broad jump, Parker II ranked among the top 18.

Another great test result for Parker II was the bench press, tying for third best with 29 reps. The test results show he’s an NFL athlete, but there are valid concerns when a player is switching positions heading into his NFL career.

Brian Parker II is a OC prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.07 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 64 out of 679 OC from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench and pro day, splits projected.https://t.co/auVOIsT2YP pic.twitter.com/5cXTv2Ig69 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

The Panthers should still prioritize bringing Cade Mays back, but having a cost-friendly backup plan isn’t the worst idea for Carolina.

Why the Panthers should be cautious in Drafting Parker II

NFL.com’s prospect grade gave Parker II a 6.22, suggesting that he’ll eventually be an average NFL starter.

Eventually is the keyword there, and keeping in mind that Parker II is new to the position he’s going to play, the Panthers could draft him as a project, but still would need to find a center who can be reliable for the here and now.

Duke OT Brian Parker II has put up a 95.1 run blocking and 88.2 pass blocking grade this season according to PFF



He likely kicks inside at the next level but YHIHF, Parker can be a dominant center in the NFL with his blend of good footwork, good technique, and ability to… pic.twitter.com/qbRH7jxsd3 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) September 29, 2025

This is a day two, maybe day three pick, so don’t be worried about a pick like this affecting the Panthers’ drafting a linebacker or edge rusher like they need to.

Bringing in a young talent with a ton of potential and clear NFL attributes would be a great investment for GM Dan Morgan and the Panthers, but Carolina is trying to win now and keep winning the division now, so it’s not what’s going to help Carolina win in 2026.

If there's one thing for sure, though, Parker II's upside is undeniable, and it's hard to pass on high upside.