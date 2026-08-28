Maybe the Panthers Don’t Need to Make Another LB Move

This past season, the Carolina Panthers a division champion for the first time since 2015 and a playoff team for the first time since 2017—albeit with an 8-9 record. An improved defense was a factor in the club’s three-win improvement from the previous season. All told, Dave Canales’s club finished a respectable 16th in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game (327.2) and were ranked 20th vs. the run—giving up 123.3 yards per outing.

That’s hardly spectacular, but consider that in 2024 no team in the league gave up more total yards per contest (404.5). The Panthers allowed a horrific 179.8 yards per game on the ground.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan addressed his defense in a big way in 2026

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The turnaround stemmed from the return of interior defenders Derrick Brown, who missed all but one game in ’24, and free-agent additions such as strong safety Tre’von Moehrig. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan was at it again. He inked pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. He also added linebacker Devin Lloyd, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Recently, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus came out with league rankings for the 32 teams in terms of their linebacking corps. The San Francisco 49ers topped the list, while the defending NFC South champions placed 10th.

Adding Devin Lloyd was a big boost to Carolina’s defense

Wow…helluva pick-six by Devin Lloyd pic.twitter.com/fWx7DoYg1U — Tommy Callahan (@yalltitanup) October 7, 2025

"The Panthers made a splash at linebacker in free agency,” explained McGuinness, “picking up Devin Lloyd after another strong season from the former Jacksonville Jaguars standout. Lloyd ranked third at the position in terms of PFF grade, and placed inside the top 11 both as a run defender and in coverage. Next to him is Trevin Wallace, who has compiled PFF coverage grades of 64.2 and 64.5 in his first two seasons in the NFL.”

McGuinness’s analysis is pretty interesting considering that Wallace, a third-round pick in 2024, and three-year pro Claudin Cherelus, a former undrafted free agent, have been battling all summer for the starting job opposite Lloyd. Each has seen almost the identical number of defensive snaps this preseason, and there still has been no clear cut winner to date. There has also been speculation that the team should be looking to pick up another linebacker sooner than later.

Panthers’ LB Trevin Wallace has struggled to stay healthy

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In two seasons, Wallace has started 20-of-25 games but has battled injuries. In a dozen contests this past season, he finished seventh on the team with 61 tackles, to go along with two sacks, four quarterback hits, and four passes defensed. As for Cherelus, he played in 14 games in 2025, totaling 29 stops, as well as three tackles on special teams.

The Panthers will play their fourth and final preseason game tonight against the visiting Houston Texans. It won’t be a surprise to see Wallace and Cherelus to be the starting linebacking tandem for the third time this summer. And even if Canales and his staff make a decision on who will open the season next to Lloyd, will Morgan and the Panthers go linebacker shopping sooner than later?