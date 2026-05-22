Panthers Should Absolutely Pay Proposed Trade Cost for Saints' Alvin Kamara

The Carolina Panthers want to be a run-first club. There's just one problem with that. The running game isn't that strong. It wasn't that strong last year, posting an EPA per play of -0.06 after Week 10. That was when they had Rico Dowdle, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They believe that Chuba Hubbard can bounce back to his 2024 form, which is not an unfounded belief. They're also banking that a healthy Jonathon Brooks can be a really good backup, which is perhaps just a tiny bit risky.

So, obviously, the running game needs more talent. So does the passing game, as the pass-catchers are still pretty lackluster as a whole. Enter Alvin Kamara, who would be an excellent secondary back and a really nice additional target out of the backfield.

He has routinely been around 1.5 yards per route run, which is excellent for a running back. He'd be a real threat out of the backfield and a nice change of pace from Hubbard.

If he is truly available at the price Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport suggested for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a 2027 fifth-round pick, the Panthers would be foolish to pass up on this potential deal.

Alvin Kamara would be a perfect addition to the Panthers' backfield

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Caleb Farley | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

All three of Alvin Kamara, Chuba Hubbard, and Jonathon Brooks have recent injury issues. Brooks has played in three contests in two seasons because of his torn ACLs. Hubbard missed a chunk last season, as did Kamara.

By effectively deploying all three of them, the Panthers would spice up their offense and keep them all fresh. Hubbard and Brooks must keep each other fresh, but a third, viable back (so not Trevor Etienne) would make that even better.

Plus, among the running backs on the current roster, even the shell of Kamara that's left is a much better pass-catcher. Hubbard has poor hands, Brooks is still a question mark, and Etienne is a non-factor.

So in two ways, Kamara would be a major boost to this offense. Davenport said this about Kamara to the Jaguars, "Would Kamara immediately slot as the lead back in Duval County? No. But the Jaguars have more than a little uncertainty in the backfield as things stand, and Kamara would be an inexpensive insurance policy if those young backs cannot get the job done."

Obviously, it's not a perfect comparison, but the logic applies to the Panthers, too. Hubbard would remain the RB1, but Kamara would be a strong insurance policy if the 2025 version is the new normal or if Brooks can't handle the workload.

There is the question of cap space, which the Panthers don't have a ton of. They can release Tommy Tremble and Pat Jones to save $8.75 million, which won't cut it. But they could increase the trade package from that 2027 fifth-rounder Davenport suggested to get the Saints to eat more of the money.

Will the Saints trade in the division? Probably not, but if Kamara is available, the Panthers would be silly not to try and bring him in.