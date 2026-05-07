Panthers Should Absolutely Try To Poach Alvin Kamara From Rival Saints

One position the Carolina Panthers didn’t upgrade this offseason was running back. After Rico Dowdle departed, it became clear the running back room would once again operate primarily through Chuba Hubbard.

There are some intriguing depth pieces behind Hubbard. Jonathan Brooks seems to be coming into this season fully healthy and should have more big-play upside barring any more injuries. AJ Dillon is a long-time NFL veteran who is reliable but doesn’t offer as much upside.

There are still some big names left who could be on the move in 2026, and one of them is New Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara is entering his 10th NFL season and is now in a weird spot with the Saints, where they could be thinking two different things.

CBS Sports' John Breech highlighted all the moves that make Kamara's departure feel like a real possibility. The Saints made a splash this offseason, signing RB Travis Etienne to a four-year, $48 million deal. New Orleans also restructured Alvin Kamara's contract to make it easier for him to be cut or traded.

What a Panthers Trade For Alvin Kamara Would Look Like

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller (20) pushes New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) out of bounds during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At this point in Kamara’s career, the price wouldn’t be too steep to land him, given his production has dipped, and the days of him being a feature RB1 seem to be behind him.

If the Panthers wanted to snag Kamara, they have the assets to make that deal. Kamara, at this time, would command a fifth- to seventh-round pick in return, which Carolina has. Anything more than a fifth-round pick would be a reach, since Kamara has injury concerns and is getting older.

Why Kamara Would Be The Perfect RB2 in Carolina

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As a piece of a running back room, though, Kamara would be great in Carolina, a real receiving threat out of the backfield, who can especially help on third down situations. Kamara has years of experience playing at the highest level and can bring a sense of leadership and maturity to the Panthers young running back room.

Even though there are injury concerns with Kamara, the Panthers are used to that already with Jonathan Brooks, and if Brooks faces any more serious adversity with that this year than the Panthers are going to need a different type of versatile threat out of the backfield, and Kamara is just that, a versatile type of back that the Panthers just don’t have.

Ultimately, it may seem like a long shot that the Panthers land Alvin Kamara, who seems to want to be with New Orleans, despite New Orleans making moves that indicate his time there could be over. The Panthers should at least throw an offer out, though; it certainly can’t hurt.