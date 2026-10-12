Panthers' Power Ranking Spot, Super Bowl Odds Rise Despite Not Playing

The bye week was kind to the Carolina Panthers. Aside from a miraculous, stunning Tampa Bay Buccaneers win on Thursday, it went exactly to plan. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons both lost, leaving the Panthers in first place.

They also got healthier. Though this week will be key, there's a good chance Jaelan Phillips, Monroe Freeling, and Jalen Coker will be back. Tershawn Wharton, Taylor Moton, and Trevor Etienne have a chance of joining them.

Plus, their next opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, saw one offensive lineman retire, traded another, and then lost in unfathomable fashion in London before flying back to face the Panthers this Sunday.

It was as good an off week as you could ask for if you're the Panthers. And while they didn't play, those good vibes are reflected in their rising Super Bowl odds and Power Ranking placement.

Panthers' bye week sees increase in Super Bowl chances

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales celebrates after a win against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams rarely move in NFL Power Rankings when they're not playing. They didn't do anything to earn it. Sometimes, though, teams get worse around them, pushing them up. And with these Power Rankings from Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey, the rising Super Bowl odds pushed Carolina up.

The Panthers' odds rose likely because their division title odds rose with the Saints and Falcons losing. Since these rankings are based on Super Bowl odds, the spot went up from 20th to 18th, but there is a caveat.

"Bryce Young and the Panthers went from +9000 to +7400 to win the Super Bowl during their bye week, as they're 2-2 and in the mix to win the NFC South for the second season in a row," Dewey began.

But, he added, "Their defense needs to show more -- even with all the injuries -- before I really buy this team in the futures market."

This is true, although it's going to be hard for the defense to do anything as long as both Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn are out. That's an untenable situation, and the other nine players on the field can only do so much.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch for a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is likely that what the Panthers did on SNF versus the Detroit Lions is the blueprint. They're going to have to live with Akayleb Evans being picked on, but they can shut down the run, get timely pressure, and make fourth-down stops when necessary.

Until Horn and Jackson return, that might be the best we can hope for, and it's the sort of thing that should inspire those like Dewey and see the Panthers continue rising up the ranks.