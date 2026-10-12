The Panthers Defense Makes Absolutely No Sense — And That's a Good Thing

I really don't know what to make of the Carolina Panthers' defense right now. There are times when I watch them and think they still have a long way to go, and then they'll turn around and make a play that completely changes the game. Four games in, I'm still trying to figure this group out.

The numbers don't really help, either. Carolina is giving up 387.2 yards per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL, and its 11.8% pressure rate ranks 30th. There's really no way around it. Those aren't good numbers.

Then I got to the numbers that surprised me. The Panthers have eight takeaways through four games, second-most in the NFL, and they've stopped opponents five times on fourth down, tied for the most in the league. I had to look at that twice because it doesn't really match what I've watched at times.

How does a defense give up that many yards, get that little pressure, and still keep finding ways to end drives? I don't really have an answer. They just keep doing it.

Somehow, They Keep Getting the Stop

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first four games haven't made much sense. Chicago ran for 291 yards and put 59 points on Carolina in the opener, and after that game, I wondered how this defense was going to stop anybody. Seven days later, Atlanta scored three points.

Then Carolina went to Cleveland and gave up only 21. A week later, Detroit rolled up 452 yards of offense, and Jared Goff threw for 412 yards on 52 attempts. If you had given me those numbers before the game and asked who won, I'd take Detroit every time.

Carolina won 32-26.

Even the way that game ended fits with everything else. Detroit had moved the ball all night and had one last chance to go win the game. Carolina needed one stop, and Lathan Ransom and Will Lee III combined to make it on fourth down.

Maybe that's why I'm having such a hard time deciding what I think about this defense. I don't like giving up nearly 400 yards per game, and I definitely don't like being near the bottom of the NFL in pressure rate. Keep doing that, and eventually it's going to hurt you.

But I also can't ignore eight takeaways and five fourth-down stops. Those have certainly helped the siege of injuries Carolina has dealt with on that side of the ball.