Here's Everyone Who Made the Carolina Panthers' Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers released about 40 players on Sunday evening to cut the final roster to 53 players. There were some tough choices, and many of those players were put at risk on waivers.

However, only two players the Panthers released in their final cut wave on Sunday evening were actually claimed on waivers. Trevin Wallace was claimed by the New York Jets, and the Minnesota Vikings claimed Nick Samac.

As a side note, the Panthers claimed offensive lineman Corey Bullock from the Baltimore Ravens. That's the only player they came away with. While a practice squad trip would've been likely, he was added to the roster outright. Chandler Zavala was waived to make room.

The Panthers are busy setting up their practice squad now, and we expect there to be plenty of released players back, especially since everyone but two are easily available for the squad.

Panthers practice squad roster

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Isaia Glass (74) warms up during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers cut several players on Sunday, including WR Ja'seem Reed, OT Isaia Glass, DL Jared Harrison-Hunte, S Isaiah Simmons, CB Corey Thornton, DL Elijah Garcia, WR Roc Taylor, QB Kyle Trask, and plenty of others. The day after, they waived Chandler Zavala.

These are prime candidates for the practice squad. So far, per reports, only a few players have officially joined the practice squad:

LB Maz Mwansa (international exemption)

WR David Moore

S Isaiah Simmons

G Jake Curhan

EDGE Cam Gill

WR Ja'seem Reed

CB Corey Thornton

OL Isaia Glass

CB DeVonta Smith

WR Casey Washington

DT Parker Petersen

RB Tre Tyus

LB Tyrel Dodson

IOL Torricelli Simpkins

Veteran WR David Moore is returning on the Panthers' practice squad, per league source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 31, 2026

It is totally unsurprising that the Panthers brought back David Moore first. He is a Dave Canales guy through and through. Some were projecting him to inexplicably make the final roster because of that, much like he did a year ago.

But with more talent on the roster at wide receiver, the Panthers knew they had to let him go in favor of Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie, and Brycen Tremayne. That said, they don't want to let him slip through the cracks.

Moore could probably still be a WR6 or WR7 on some NFL team's depth chart, but the Panthers are keeping him around on the practice squad. If a wide receiver gets hurt, it is highly likely that he'll be the first player called up to the main NFL roster.

Tackle depth is important, too, with Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu hurt, which is why Isaia Glass made the practice squad. He was a valuable contributor during the preseason, though it wasn't enough to make the roster over two backup tackles Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese IV.

We will continue to update this tracker as more official practice squad additions come up.