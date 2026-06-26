Panthers QB Bryce Young: It All Comes Down to No. 1 Player for Carolina

The Carolina Panthers go as Bryce Young goes on offense. If he's on, they have performed well. When he's not, the offense just isn't talented enough to make up for it. In 2026, that's not going to change, even with a slightly improved supporting cast.

We ranked Young number one on our list of the most important Panthers players this season. Most teams would have their QBs number one on such lists, but Young is uniquely important for 2026 and beyond for the Panthers.

Bryce Young is the most important Carolina Panthers player

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks downfield during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Every team's QB is important to its success. In sports, there is arguably no more important position than quarterback. It's hard to win without one, as it requires excellence across the board at other positions.

The Panthers are hoping Bryce Young will carry them to success this year. A career year, which was still mildly underwhelming by NFL standards, got them into the playoffs last year. Can he do it again? Their playoff hopes largely rest on Young's play.

Young isn't just important to this season, though. The Panthers are at a very key crossroads. Young is playing for an extension, which means he's auditioning to be the future of the franchise, not just the present.

In the present, the Panthers' division title hopes rest on his shoulders. In the future, the Panthers' ability to put forth a competitive team and to avoid anothe rebuild rests on his shoulders, too.

That's where Young is more important to his team than some other QBs. The Houston Texans are in a similar spot, but otherwise, most teams either know the QB is their guy or are still early into the process.

The Panthers probably feel pretty sure that Young is the guy, but they're obviously not certain. So in one season, Young must make them certain, all while putting together a good enough season (and another leap forward) to get them back to the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

His work is absolutely cut out for him, too. The schedule is difficult, ranked third-hardest in the NFL. The opposing defenses he will face were ranked first by EPA, meaning he has the toughest schedule of defenses that will come after him.

The Panthers also didn't exactly give him a great supporting cast once again. Chris Brazzell is solid, and having Jonathon Brooks back helps, but this is still a talent-poor offense. Can Young once again try to make up the gap?