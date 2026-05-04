Panthers Adding Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker was Brilliant, Not Overkill

The Carolina Panthers were left with a gaping hole at left tackle after their NFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, with starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu suffering a torn patellar tendon injury. Carolina didn’t waste any time getting that issue fixed, though, not only finding a stopgap replacement for this year, but a high-up replacement long term as well.

Notably seen as one of the best-value free-agent signings, the Panthers signed former Packers LT Rasheed Walker to a one-year, $4 million deal, which could reach up to $10 million in value. Walker was arguably the best tackle available in the draft and should just be entering the prime of his career at 26 years old.

Chris Simms calls the #Panthers signing of Rasheed Walker “phenomenal” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XLydOnXTAL — (Thomas) threes&tds (@threesandtds24) March 16, 2026

The Panthers didn’t stop there, though, drafting Georgia LT Monroe Freeling in the first round of the NFL Draft, which was another case of huge value for where the Panthers picked. Freeling is looked at as one of the best tackles in this class, and he somehow fell to 19th overall for Carolina to snag him.

Some believed the Panthers should have chosen differently, considering they already had Rasheed Walker, who has NFL starting experience. The idea of selecting a receiver at 19th overall could have been a more sensible choice. That’s just not the case, though.

Selecting Monroe Freeling Isn't Just for the Long Term

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

On his “Check the Mic Show,” Sam Monson explained why it’s genius that the Panthers selected Freeling. He noted that Rasheed Walker coming in doesn’t automatically get the starting left tackle spot because of how little the Panthers are paying him, and he’s right on the money.

Sam Monson on why the Panthers’ draft was one of his favorites, especially landing Monroe Freeling 👀



“He might need a year before he’s ready to go. If he does, you’ve got Rasheed Walker, you’ve got the ability to park him on the bench for Year 1 to basically redshirt him.” pic.twitter.com/jdlGPO0csx — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) May 3, 2026

Had the Panthers paid Walker over $10 million this season, he’d almost have to start because of how big a commitment Carolina would’ve made to him, but at just $4 million, the Panthers don’t owe it to Rasheed Walker to guarantee him the starting role if Freeling comes in and shows he can produce right away.

The Path to Both Walker and Freeling Starting

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling has been vocal about how he can play wherever on the offensive line, even backing it up at the NFL Combine by taking snaps at center. Freeling has experience at right tackle, though, taking snaps on that side in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

If Freeling shows out in training camp, he could start over Taylor Moton in that role, with Rasheed Walker keeping his role as starting left tackle.

Why It’s the Right Pick Even If Freeling Doesn’t Start

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At worst, Monroe Freeling can be a reliable depth piece who can still play a ton of snaps and specialize in pass protection, which is his biggest strength. Rasheed Walker has already proven to be a great pass blocker, posting a 93% pass-block rate in 2025, which was 11th in the league.

If Walker stays productive, the Panthers likely won't bring him back, as he'll seek a huge payday. Who will be waiting in the wings to take his place? Monroe Freeling. It’s the perfect insurance policy for replacing Walker and Ikem Ekwonu when that time comes.