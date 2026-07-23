Panthers Signing Former Super Bowl Champ, UFL Sacks Leader After Nic Scourton Injury

As the Carolina Panthers hold their breath in the wake of what could be a significant injury for second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton, the team is bringing in some help.

According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Panthers are going to sign outside linebacker Cam Gill, who is expected to ink his deal on Friday.

Gill played for the Panthers back in 2024, when he appeared in 10 games and posted 22 tackles and four QB hits while playing 221 snaps on defense. Gill contributed on special teams with 172 snaps.

In 2026, Gill played in the UFL for the Louisville Kings and tallied a league-high 10 sacks, which was 2.5 more than the next closest player.

Prior to his stint in Carolina, Gill appeared in 40 games over three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he served as a backup, also. Gill was part of the Bucs' Super Bowl team in 2020.

Of course, Gill is not going to fill Scourton's shoes, but he does at least provide another body at training camp with Carolina expected to be down one at edge rusher.

Nic Scourton injury update

Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this writing, Scourton, who injured his right knee on Day 1 of training camp, is getting tests done to determine the severity of the injury. Unfortunately, there is not much optimism after the scene at practice on Thursday.

"Scourton was in tears as cart left the field and whole team came to give him a hug when he left," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

"Nic Scourton was unable to put any pressure on his right leg. It appears significant. Trainers were looking at his right knee," he added. "Teammates near him were very emotional with their frustration."

Coming off a season in which the Panthers were tied for the third-fewest sacks in the NFL, the team could not afford to lose its 2025 sacks leader.

Hopefully Scourton's injury isn't as serious as it looks, but Wolfe's accounting of the situation paints a bleak picture for Carolina.