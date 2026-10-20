Panthers' Super Bowl Odds Continue to Climb After Impressive Road Win

The Carolina Panthers did what they were supposed to do: control the game and find a win on the road against a depleted Philadelphia Eagles team. The 25-14 win moves Carolina to 3-2 on the season and gives them a steady cushion atop the NFC South.

With both the Falcons and Buccaneers losing on Sunday, Carolina's odds of winning the division rose. Winning the division, of course, means making the playoffs, and that means the Super Bowl is in sight.

Does that make Carolina a Super Bowl favorite? Of course not, but the Panthers' Super Bowl odds are rising, and rightfully so.

With wins over the Eagles, Lions, and Falcons, the Panthers are starting to change the national narrative. Theres a consistency, at least on offense, that Carolina hasn't had in the Canales-Young era, but now theres real growth.

As the narrative shifts, so have the current Super Bowl odds. In terms of value, the Panthers could be at a better price than teams that have shorter odds.

Panthers Rank in Top Half of the NFL in Super Bowl Odds Value

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Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey dropped his Week 7 NFL power rankings based on Super Bowl 61 odds. This list isn't based solely on who has the shortest odds, but on which teams offer the best value at their current odds.

With that said, Dewey slotted the Panthers at No. 15. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers currently have +5500 odds to win Super Bowl 61, that's the 17th shortest odds in the league.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are sitting at +1200 to win the Super Bowl, the sixth-shortest odds, despite being 2-4 on the season and possibly being the NFL's most-injured team.

The Panthers ranked one spot ahead of the Rams in Dewey's power rankings, which is completely justified based soley on value at the current odds.

The Rams are tied for last place in their division. The roster is riddled with injuries to key contributors such as Davante Adams, Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, Kobie Turner, and many more.

LA even lost its second kicker of the season after Blake Grupe tore his ACL before his first game with the team concluded.

Meanwhile, the Panthers play in the second-worst division in football, Carolina already has a comfortable lead at the top, and has a division win against the second-best team in the NFC South, the Falcons.

This can easily change if the Rams find a groove and get healthier towards the end of the season, but for right now, it's perfectly fair to like Carolina's Super Bowl odds more than the Rams'.