3 Major Takeaways from Panthers' Exceptional Win over Eagles

Coming off a Week 5 bye, the Carolina Panthers hit the road and took care of business, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 25-14. Carolina largely controlled the game from bell to bell, never trailing and leading by as much as 12.

This game felt like a trap spot. The Eagles are dealing with critical injuries on offense: Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley are both out, the offensive line is riddled with injuries, and a retirement from RT Lane Johnson.

It was a typical letdown spot for Carolina, but not on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers did what they were supposed to do against a team playing a backup QB and with multiple hurt offensive linemen.

Carolina moves to 3-2. Here are three big takeaways from the victory.

The Panthers Will Have a New Offensive Coordinator in 2027

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Carolina's offense was quiet at first, but ultimately put together a phenomenal performance. The Panthers totaled 399 yards of total offense; they were close to 400 before Bryce Young took a knee to close out the game.

Carolina hasn't had a game with under 340 yards of total yards this season, and now has three games with over 395 total yards.

Brad Idzik has started the season on fire as Carolina's play-caller, and it's his first year calling the game in the NFL. At this pace, Idzik will warrant consideration for head coaching vacancies throughout the league.

Chuba Hubbard is Back to 2024 Form

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After an adversity-filled 2025 season, real questions arose about whether Chuba Hubbard could once again be a bell-cow back. So far, he's passed that test with flying colors.

Hubbard was a key part of Sunday's win, logging 28 carries for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown. This is Hubbard's second straight game with 120+ rushing yards and 1+ touchdowns.

In a game where Bryce Young played well but was less efficient, Hubbard kept Carolina's offense on the field, fighting for yards after contact and finding gaps to run through.

Panthers Run Defense Impresses Again

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Normally, against a depleted roster on offense, the run defense wouldn't get too much credit, but this is now two straight games of improvement in that department.

Carolina surrendered just 35 rushing yards total. The defensive line did its job by stopping inside runs, and linebackers like Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke made excellent tackles throughout the game, totaling 4 TFLs.

This performance follows Week 4, when the Panthers allowed Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for just 46 yards on 15 carries. What was seen as this team's weak point after Week 1 is building momentum as the season goes on.