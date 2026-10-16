Panthers Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost

The Carolina Panthers have what a lot of Super Bowl-level teams have: an elite offense. After four games, it's fair to say that. Things are clicking in an unforeseen and unprecedented way for this team.

They are not, however, without weaknesses. They need more out wide with rampant injuries, and the offensive line has been depleted and the remaining players have almost all been bad.

The defense has some major question marks, too. The cornerback situation is borderline untenable. The pass rush still lacks firepower. The run defense is improving, but it has been gashed before.

But knowing the talent on defense and the production of the offense, the Panthers have a real chance to make some noise. So, it wouldn't be a shock if they traded for someone to boost their NFC South and eventual playoff chances.

Panthers trade big board

WR Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts after a first down catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Legette is on IR, and Jalen Coker has either missed or come away hurt in every single game this season. We can't keep asking Bryce Young to throw to John Metchie in crucial situations. So unless Legette's return is imminent and Coker's going to suddenly stay healthy, the Panthers could use a wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy is expendable from the Cleveland Browns, who drafted two top wide receivers this year. A projected conditional fifth-round pick is not too high a price for this need, even if Panthers legend Steve Smith hates Jeudy.

G Landon Dickerson

The Philadelphia Eagles are tearing it down up front after sending Cam Jurgens to Baltimore and seeing Lane Johnson retire. Many believe Howie Roseman isn't done, and that Landon Dickerson could be on the move, too.

The Panthers make so much sense. He'd cost a lot, but the Panthers' line has been awful, and Damien Lewis is hurt. Robert Hunt has been surprisingly bad. Adding an interior lineman would be a great way to bolster this ailing unit.

EDGE Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat has seemingly been on the trade block forever. We've discussed him as a possible target for the Panthers for a long time, and as the deadline inches closer, he remains a possibility. He won't be the cheapest addition, though.

The Panthers, despite signing Jaelan Phillips and getting a good year out of Princely Umanmielen, do not have a reliable pass rush. They're middle of the pack, but the rush goes silent at bad times. They also have just eight sacks, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Plus, Phillips is banged up, Patrick Jones has been in and out, and Umanmielen is a one-note defensive player. Sweat would be a nice addition.

EDGE Josh Uche

All of the above applies here to Josh Uche, the Miami Dolphins' edge rusher. The Panthers could use some help, but maybe they don't need a star, per se. Uche would be much cheaper since he's a vested veteran on a bad team. He's also much more likely to be moved.

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) during player introductions before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Dolphins, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is also a vested veteran. Now, the Panthers have Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke, both of whom have enjoyed stellar starts to the 2026 NFL season. But depth is a concern.

When Lloyd was out, the defense struggled against a bad Cleveland Browns offense. The depth is simply not there, especially after losing Claudin Cherilus. Gay could be a nice, cheap addition to bolster a thin spot on defense.

CB Donte Jackson

Analysts like Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report have noted that Donte Jackson makes a lot of sense for the Panthers. They're not wrong. The former Panthers cornerback would be an immense help while Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn are out.

The Chargers are bad, and Jackson likely isn't in future plans (also a vested veteran), and while he hasn't played with the Panthers in a while, he has one season under Ejiro Evero, so there's some history that means this could work.