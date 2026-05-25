Why the Panthers Shouldn’t Trade for Cardinals’ Josh Sweat

Kristoper Knox of Bleacher Report recently speculated about the future of an eight-year veteran who may or may not be available to teams via trade.

Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive end Josh Sweat hit the free-agent market and got paid. After eight seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, he inked a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. It was an ideal opportunity for the former Florida State Seminole. In the Eagles’ 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Sweat finished with six tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three QB hits.

Cardinals’ pass-rusher Josh Sweat enjoyed a career year in 2025

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This past season in the desert, the 6’5”, 265-pound defender was a 17-game starter for Jonathan Gannon’s club. He racked up 30 tackles, personal-highs in sacks (12.5) and four forced fumbles (4) and one fumble recovery. He was a big positive for a team that won just three games this past season.

Lately, there’s been speculation regarding Sweat’s status for 2026. He recently passed on attending voluntary OTAs, and one Cardinals’ insider Kyle Odegard reported that he’s “been hearing for awhile” that Sweat “is not particularly happy” with his current team. As Knox clearly states, “none of this guarantees Sweat wants out or the Cardinals will be willing to move him.”

Nevertheless, Knox listed seven teams that could be interested in a performer that has rolled up 55.0 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in 121 regular-season contests. Not mentioned were the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, and that’s likely for a very good reason. It’s somewhat hard to fathom, given general manager Dan Morgan’s offseason handiwork the last two offseasons, that he would be interested in making a deal.

Carolina GM Dan Morgan has been rebuilding the defense

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The Panthers have relied on free agency and the NFL draft to rebuild this team. He addressed the defensive front seven numerous times in 2025 with the signings of defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and pass-rusher Patrick Jones II. He used the draft to grab edge rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi), as well as big body Cam Jackson (5-Florida).

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This offseason, Morgan opened the team’s checkbook and inked five-year pro Jaelan Phillips—healthy throughout this past season with the Dolphins and Eagles—to a four-year, $120 million deal. The plan is to pair the Miami’s 2021 first-round pick with Scourton.

Carolina also used a second-round pick on Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter. He could move inside next to Derrick Brown and pushing the pocket would potentially make life easier for the Panthers outside pass-rushers.

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If by chance Sweat does become available, Knox projects that his trade value may be a “conditional 2027 fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder based on statistical thresholds.” Given Morgan’s recent history, he apparently has a plan and is building a roster with an emphasis on youth while not surrendering draft capital.