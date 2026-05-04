Panthers Training Camp Will Feature Intense Competition at Key Position

When Carolina Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan was promoted to president of football operations/general manager in January of 2024, he wasted little time addressing the team’s offensive line. He secured the guard positions with the signings of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt via the Seahawks and Panthers, respectively.

By that time, Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton were the established starters at left tackle and right tackle, respectively. That quartet has certainly logged plenty of time togethers these past four season, although Hunt did miss the vast majority of 2025.

Panthers’ starting pivot job is the center of attention

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Meanwhile, the center position in Charlotte has been anything but stable. Since 2024, the Panthers utilized three different pivots in Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays. That won’t be the case this upcoming season in terms of this trio for numerous reasons. Corbett is now a member of the Buffalo Bills, Christensen is an unsigned free agent, and Mays inked a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com feels that the first of Carolina’s fifth-round draft choices, Kansas State’s Sam Hecht, should be right in the mix for the starting pivot spot.

Kansas State’s Sam Hecht is an intriguing prospect

I expect Sam Hecht (#75) to at least push for the starting center spot with the Panthers pic.twitter.com/sDiN617lUk — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) May 2, 2026

“Hecht's athleticism and intensity as the leader of Kansas State’s line leads me to believe he could be the guy at center as a rookie,” explained Reuter. “The Panthers signed Luke Fortner as a veteran presence, but he lost his starting job in Jacksonville two years ago and was traded to New Orleans, where he stepped into the lineup after starter Erik McCoy was injured. Hecht should be given every chance to win the job in training camp.”

Panthers’ offensive line could be a mix of youth and experience

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It’s not inconceivable that Dave Canales’s club could have a pair of rookie starters on the offensive front. Along with Hecht, Morgan did use the 19th overall pick on University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. The Panthers also signed experienced left tackle Rasheed Walker, late of the Green Bay Packers, to a one-year deal. Both moves were made as Ekwonu remains on the mend after rupturing a ruptured patellar tendon in January’s home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, a little stability at the center position would be a welcome change for quarterback Bryce Young and Dave Canales’ club overall. Last season, the Panthers’ offensive front slipped to 20th in Pro Football Focus’ rankings, just one year after finishing eighth on the list.

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Fortner was a 17-game starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in both 2022 and ’23, and was also in the opening lineup for two playoff games in ’22. He started 10 games for Kellen Moore’s Saints this past season, so he obviously has the edge in terms of experience. However, Hecht is a physical blocker and a promising prospect that could make training camp very intriguing.