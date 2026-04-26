Why Sam Hecht Is the Best Cade Mays Replacement, Not Luke Fortner

The NFL Draft has concluded, and a common theme for the Carolina Panthers was the trenches, adding Monroe Freeling to be the left tackle of the future in the first round, finding an A’Shawn Robinson replacement in Lee Hunter, and then adding Bryce Young’s potential center of the future, Sam Hecht, out of Kansas State

What Drafting Sam Hecht Means for 2026

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht isn’t the only center that Carolina brought in this offseason; the Panthers also signed former Saints and Jaguars center Luke Fortner to a one-year deal in free agency. Fortner is an average NFL center who started most of last season after Erik McCoy’s season ended early due to injury.

Fortner has playoff experience as well, starting for the Jaguars in their 2023 Wild Card matchup against the Chargers. So the experience will play a huge factor in who gets more snaps this season.

Right now, it’s fair to assume that Fortner will start week one, but nothing’s guaranteed. Drafting Hecht wasn’t about 2026, though; it’s about finding a long-term replacement for Cade Mays, and that’s Sam Hecht.

Sam Hecht Has Enormous Upside

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hecht was one of the more underrated offensive line prospects in this draft, and it feels like one of the biggest steals. Hecht has had 796 pass-blocking snaps since 2024; in those snaps, he allowed zero sacks, which is absurd.

In 2025, Sam Hecht had a 80.3 PFF grade, 4th among 307 centers. 🔥



He allowed 7 total pressures, ZERO sacks, ZERO hits, and had ZERO penalties. (Per @PFF)



Panthers got a good one ‼️‼️‼️#KeepPounding #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cNoTrfUfIc — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) April 25, 2026

Not only were there no sacks under Hecht’s watch, but there were also no QB hits, and Hecht didn’t commit a single penalty. This shows how dominant Hecht can be in the future when it comes to protecting Bryce Young, but also that Hecht has a high football IQ and will likely hit the ground running in Carolina.

Hecht ranked third in the production score at the NFL Combine and also finished his final collegiate season as a first-team All-Big 12 selection. In his draft profile, Hecht was touted as a 3rd-4th round prospect, and the Panthers were able to snag him in the fifth.

Hecht has great physical traits to be a starting center in the NFL for years to come; he’s got great athleticism and footwork for his size, and he’s more agile than most would think for a 6’4, 300-pound center.

Unless Luke Fortner miraculously levels up and has the best season of his career by far, this will likely be a one-year rental, and Fortner will be serviceable for 2026, but not the long-term solution.