Predicting Carolina Panthers' Major Camp Battles Featuring Top Rookies

The Carolina Panthers brought in some real talent that could contribute in week one of the NFL season with their draft class. Rookie mini camp starts a week from today, dating from May 8th to May 9th, where the new Panthers will throw on the pads and get their first reps under head coach Dave Canales and the 2026 coaching staff.

Rookie mini camp is just the start for the newest Carolina Panthers. Once training camp comes around, some of the new draftees will be competing for starting spots on the depth chart. Here are four rookies who will have competition for starting spots.

Monroe Freeling vs Rasheed Walker/Taylor Moton

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One aspect of the Monroe Freeling selection in the first round of the draft that doesn’t get talked about enough is how versatile a prospect Freeling is. Freeling has a ton of experience at right tackle as well as left tackle, and frankly, doesn’t care where he’s lined up as long as he can contribute. Freeling even took snaps at center at the NFL Combine.

With Freeling being a versatile tackle, it creates competition not only for Rasheed Walker at left tackle, but also Taylor Moton at right tackle, and there’s a very real possibility that Walker starts at left tackle and Freeling starts at right tackle. The Panthers signed Walker to a one-year deal to fill the hole left by Ikem Ekwonu’s Wild Card injury, which will keep him on the pine for 2026.

Freeling's long-term future is at left tackle, but if the Panthers look to utilize him and Rasheed Walker, then Freeling will see a lot of snaps at right tackle, and Taylor Moton won't see the field as much.

Chris Brazzell II vs Xavier Legette

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) makes a leaping catch during a college football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wide receiver three spot feels as open as ever. With Xavier Legette severely underperforming in his first two seasons, the Panthers drafted some insurance, and that insurance has traits that Legette doesn’t possess.

Chris Brazzell II is another big-body receiver, standing 6’4, but with that size comes elite vertical speed. Brazzell ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Brazzell is a deep-threat receiver; that’s where he specializes. He can win downfield and create separation on go routes at an elite level.

Chris Brazzell II routes at 6’5 pic.twitter.com/qXEvNWdXBa — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 8, 2025

If Brazzell takes the top off the defense in training camp and just performs with a little more juice than Legette does, then there’s most certainly a path to him being the WR3 for the Panthers, on the outside with Tetairoa McMillan, while Jalen Coker operates in the slot.

Sam Hecht vs Luke Fortner

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht is looking like one of the biggest steals of the NFL Draft. Hecht was given a third- to fourth-round grade and ended up falling to the fifth round. Hecht has played 796 pass blocking snaps since 2024 and has given up a whopping zero sacks in that time span.

Fortner has NFL experience on his side, starting the majority of last season for the New Orleans Saints and starting in the playoffs with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fortner was signed in free agency to fill the hole at center that Cade Mays left when he departed for the Detroit Lions.

It feels safe to say that Fortner will start week one, but there’s plenty to be excited about with Sam Hecht, and there’s a real possibility he finds his way into a starting role quicker than most would think.

Zakee Wheatley vs Nick Scott

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) leaps for against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish interception in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another prospect who was given a third-round grade fell to the fifth round. Zakee Wheatley gives Carolina a bigger safety, standing 6’3, compared to Nick Scott, who’s 5’11. Wheatley is a physical safety and excels in targeting potential openings in the run game to make big tackles.

Nick Scott is back with Carolina on a one-year deal and is 30 years old. Safety feels like a position with a lot of rotation. Wheatley, being a versatile safety who can play both SS and FS, makes his odds of getting a ton of snaps way higher. As for starting in week one, veteran experience will win that battle unless Wheatley flat-out dominates in training camp.