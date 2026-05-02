Panthers Won't Be in Market for QB in 2027, Insider Fortunately Claims

The 2026 NFL Draft was partially defined by being one of the weakest QB classes in draft history, but that changes next year as next year’s QB class is loaded with talent coming out of college.

Some franchises are already getting their big boards ready for 2027 and will be in the market for one of the studs coming out of that class. Luckily, one insider says the Carolina Panthers won’t be one of those teams.

Panthers Not Listed In Teams Who Could Need QB in 2027

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after scoring a ten-yard rushing touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman dropped his “10 Teams Who Might Already Be on the Clock for a QB” ranking list on Wednesday and didn’t list the Panthers as one of those teams, which is not only a good indication of what Auman thinks of Bryce Young, but what realistically will happen going forward with Bryce Young’s contract.

Bryce Young has taken a step forward every year of his career, and while the lows were really, really low, Young is starting to shut the door on doubters who think the guy who got benched in his second year is still in there somewhere. Bryce Young has especially excelled in clutch situations, high-pressure moments when games are on the line, leading the NFL in game-winning drives since entering the league in 2023.

Another reason the Panthers won’t need to worry about a quarterback in 2027 is that Carolina should be better this season, adding depth to the offensive line to protect Bryce Young, acquiring new pass catchers like Chris Brazzell II and John Metchie III, and strengthening the defense through free agency and the draft.

These improvements will also benefit Bryce Young by providing him with shorter fields and fewer snaps when playing from behind.

The Rest Of the NFC South is Listed

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) great Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the bigger surprises was that both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints were listed in Auman’s ranking. The Saints have Tyler Shough, who really came on strong at the end of the season and now has new weapons to throw to.

Then there’s Tampa, which has Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the MVP favorite through week 5 of the season, but his production and the Bucs’ offense dipped dramatically, a major factor in the Panthers winning the division.

The Atlanta Falcons being on the list was obvious. They're relying on two lefty QB’s, one of them is inconsistent and injury prone in Tua Tagoviloa, and then the other was picked way too high in the draft and hasn’t produced well, oh, and also is injury prone, that being Michael Penix Jr, so yeah, the Falcons were always going to be listed here. I

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Panthers don’t have as many questions to answer as the rest of the division, and for Bryce Young, all he has to do is keep progressing because he’s shown that when he’s on his A-game, he can perform with the best.