Bryce Young's Happy About Monroe Freeling, But He'd Be Happier About Makai Lemon

The Carolina Panthers will now be able to do a better job of protecting Bryce Young. They selected Monroe Freeling, a massive tackle out of Georgia, in the first round of the NFL draft to do just that.

Protection is a big piece of the puzzle for Young. In his rookie season, a dreadful offensive line probably stunted his development. In 2024, when it was improved, he returned from a benching and played some of his best football.

In 2025, despite some injuries, quality offensive line play helped him have a career year. Unsurprisingly, Young is pretty happy with the selection of Freeling because he knows the value of a good offensive line.

Dan Morgan said Bryce Young texted him, "Let's go!" after he drafted Monroe Freeling. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 24, 2026

Trouble is, a different pick made at 19 would've made Young a whole lot happier, and the Panthers would've been much better for it.

Panthers please Bryce Young with Monroe Freeling but could've done better

Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When in doubt, take the prospect who's going to help your fourth-year quarterback continue to put it together. In a way, by passing on Dillon Thieneman and taking Monroe Freeling, they are helping Young by giving him time to throw it.

Unfortunately, he still doesn't have a lot of options to throw to. Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan are all he has, and the Panthers missed a golden opportunity to give him more. Makai Lemon, a top-10 prospect, somehow fell right into their laps.

It is extremely telling that the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to 20 and took Lemon as soon as the Panthers passed on him. The Eagles GM Howie Roseman is one of the best in the business, and he swiftly capitalized on Carolina's mistake.

On Day 1 of the draft the last two years, the #Panthers front office gave Bryce Young a call after the selection. (Granted, the last two first-round picks were wide receivers.)



This year? BY texted Dan Morgan directly. “I think Bryce is pretty happy.” pic.twitter.com/yEciF7T4o6 — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) April 24, 2026

The Panthers can still add a pass-catcher, but they cannot add someone like Lemon. They also already had an established offensive line, with Rasheed Walker coming in to be a stopgap for Ikem Ekwonu.

So while Young seems pleased with the beefy lineman joining his offense, he'd likely be even more pleased with the unguardable Lemon joining his pass-catcher unit that has been pretty lackluster since Young came into the NFL.

The Panthers aced it by giving Young a fantastic WR last year in the first round. They had the chance to do it again and really catapult their offense and Young into another stratosphere, but they opted not to.

Whatever happens with Young, this could end up being looked back on as the most crucial moment for the young quarterback's season.