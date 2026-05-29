Past Roster Construction May Lend Insight to Panthers' 2026 Decisions

The Carolina Panthers have some important decisions to make for their roster this year. Every year, they're tasked with cutting down a massive number of players into 53 by the time the preseason ends.

This year is no different, but this time, there are some roster hopefuls who deserve a spot but won't get one. With a huge chunk of last season's division champion roster returning and a handful of high-profile additions, there just aren't a lot of roster spots to go around.

We may be able to glean some insight as to who will and won't make the playoffs, even now. We can do this by looking back at the roster construction in the Dan Morgan era to see where he carries surplus and where he shorts things.

Dan Morgan's past roster construction could reveal 2026 plans for Panthers

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers brought back a large swathe of 2025 players. They also added players like Devin Lloyd, Jaelan Phillips, Luke Fortner, Rasheed Walker, and more who are going to make the roster. That puts some constraints on the UDFAs or long-shot hopefuls competing in OTAs.

It's anyone's guess as to how Dan Morgan will align things this year, but there are some consistencies in the past two years that might hint at it. Below is how the 53 spots were divied up under Morgan.

#Panthers' initial 53-man roster by position group amounts under Morgan-Canales:



QB: 2 (2024), 2 (2025)

RB: 3 (2024), 3 (2025)

WR: 7 (2024), 7 (2025)

TE: 3 (2024), 4 (2025)

OL: 10 (2024), 9 (2025)

DL: 7 (2024), 6 (2025)

OLB: 4 (2024), 6 (2025)

ILB: 4 (2024), 4 (2025)

CB: 5… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 28, 2026

There are a few spots where this is important for 2026. The numbers at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, inside linebacker, and cornerback have been pretty consistent in both years and will be important to note this year.

Morgan's never given more than two roster spots to quarterbacks, which is bad news for Haynes King. Bryce Young's a lock for one spot, and Kenny Pickett is the favorite for the other. King has to outdo both Will Grier and probably Pickett to make it.

At running back, the Panthers only keep three. Given Trevor Etienne's special teams work, he's likely to be the third back instead of AJ Dillon, with Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard being locked into the other two spots.

Morgan likes to keep seven wide receivers, which is good news, since the Panthers have a surplus. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Chris Brazzell, and Xavier Legette are probably locked in, but this means Jimmy Horn, John Metchie, David Moore, Malick Meiga, Kobe Prentice, and Brycen Tremayne have a little easier path to the final 53.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) reflects before an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At inside linebacker, Devin Lloyd and Trevin Wallace are locks. That only leaves two spots to be had between Claudin Cherilus, Bam Martin-Scott, Isaiah Simmons (though he might also be classified as a safety), Jackson Kuwatch, and others.

At cornerback, it looks like Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson will be joined by Will Lee, which means there's probably not a spot for UDFA darling DeVonta Smith. That's unfortunate, because he'll probably be poached off the practice squad.