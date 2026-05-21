A Minor (or No) Increase in Wins Would Still Be Huge Growth for Panthers

Prepare yourself for a shock. All kidding aside, here are another set of predictions for the Carolina Panthers exactly one week after the 2026 NFL schedule was released. In this instance, NFL.com’s Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair each gave their game-by-game picks for Dave Canales’s club this upcoming season.

When it’s all said and done, Bhanpuri has the Panthers matching their 8-9 finish from 2025. Meanwhile, Blair has the club posting its first winning campaign since 2017, and repeating as NFC South champions.

The Panthers may be on the verge of their first winning season since ‘17

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“Carolina ends up with one more win than it did last year, but that feels like the equivalent of a five-win jump, officially cementing the Panthers' membership in the tier of “Teams That Must Be Taken Seriously.”

“Importantly,” added Blair, “the good times are spread across the season. After a 6-3 start highlighted by wins over the Lions and Broncos, they hit a three-game skid that drops them momentarily to .500, which is where Carolina really makes its bones, mounting a 3-2 finish.”

Yes, this was also a playoff team this past season for the first time since ’17, and Bryce Young and company made a fine showing in a heartbreaking 34-31 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round. However, finishing above .500 for the first time in almost a decade, albeit by one game, would be extremely significant for this franchise.

It’s been a somewhat-rough eight-year stretch for Carolina, but…

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Since 2018, the Panthers have amassed more than twice as many losses (89) than victories (44). From 2019-24, the club totaled double-digit defeats each season. In 2023, Carolina finished an NFL-worst 2-15 and matched the franchise record for losses in a season (the team finished 1-15 in 2001).

Back to the significance of a winning campaign. Canales inherited that two-win team in 2024 and lost seven of his first eight games. Led by a rejuvenated Bryce Young (benched by Canales after a Week 2 home loss to the Chargers), the Panthers won four of their final nine contests and finished 5-12. This past season, Carolina improved its victory total by three games for the second straight year.

Panthers’ front office continues to advance the ball

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Obviously, pushing that win total forward for the third consecutive season would be a big plus. But even if the Panthers wind up settling for another 8-9 showing, not going backwards would be a nice consolation prize.

General manager Dan Morgan and Canales have done a good job addressing both sides of the football via the draft and free agency since 2024.

This year’s offseason has drawn a lot of positives reviews. From the signings of defenders Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips to draft choices such as tackle Monroe Freeling, and a pair of potential fifth-round steals in center Sam Hecht and safety Zakee Wheatley.

Progress is being made in Charlotte. Whether that means more wins in 2026 obviously remains to be seen. But it certainly won’t be from a lack of effort from the Panthers’ brain trust.