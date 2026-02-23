NFL Draft Positions the Panthers Will Focus On at the Combine

With the Winter Olympics ending on Sunday, the sports world will now shift back towards the NFL, as the Scouting Combine officially starts on Thursday, February 26th

While the Scouting Combine officially starts on Thursday, media availability for prospects will start earlier in the week, as all the players who were invited will make their way to Indianapolis to try to improve their draft stock

The Carolina Panthers will have boots on the ground, both GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will attend and have media availability on Tuesday afternoon. Morgan will go first at 1:00 PM EST. Canales will follow at 2:00 PM EST.

Surely they’ll be asked where they think they can improve the roster the most, and there are certainly positions of need right now. Here are three positions the Panthers will focus on at the NFL Combine.

Edge Rusher

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Finding a prospect to complement Nic Scourton should be No. 1 on the Panthers priority list, and luckily for Carolina, there’s a ton of talent to watch at this year’s combine.

Guys like Arvell Reese and Reuben Bain Jr are out of the watch list, as they’ll be drafted well before 19 overall. The Panthers will still have options at EDGE, though

The top rushers Carolina will keep an eye on will be Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), TJ Parker (Clemson), R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Akheem Mesidor (Miami), and Keldric Faulk (Auburn).

Wanna know what you’re getting in R Mason Thomas (32) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VZil352Cev — Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 21, 2026

Each of these edge rushers has skills theyre elite at, and some are older than others, but Carolina's pass rush was so poor that any of these prospects will be huge additions.

Linebacker

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Linebacker is another huge hole for the Panthers' defense, especially against passing plays. There are a ton of solid prospects at this position, and ones that don't have to be taken in the first round either.

As far as first-round talent goes, Georgia's CJ Allen would fit well, and there are others who could be solid even if they aren't first-round picks. Jacob Rodriguez is a sleeper pick who was undoubtedly the best linebacker in college football this past season, even receiving Heisman Trophy votes.

Jacob Rodriguez is a SPECIAL LB prospect.



He had one of the best LB seasons in CFB history, won almost every award, and was in Heisman conversations.



- Elite run defender

- Elite coverage

- Unreal instincts

- Turnover magnet



Jacob should absolutely draw some 1st round hype pic.twitter.com/6h93cW5hbz — Cam (@42Cyc) February 19, 2026

A linebacker who can create turnovers and excel in both pass and run defense could be just what Carolina needs to become an elite defense once again.

Wide Receiver

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Should the Panthers draft a wide receiver in the first round for a third year in a row? No, but if Carolina's looking at receivers on the board in the third round after drafting defense in the first two, then that wouldn't be the worst option.

Three prospects who could be productive and bring value to where they're projected are Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr, Georgia's Zachariah Branch, and Alabama's Germie Bernard

All the angles of the INSANE catch from Alabama WR Germie Bernard.



It set up a Crimson Tide TD and 10-point lead over Oklahoma in the fourth quarter.



Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have the call for ESPN. 🏈🔥🔥🔥🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/756dXecNCW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

All these receivers can bring a new element to Dave Canales's offense and another wrinkle for defensive coordinators to have to worry about. Branch brings top speed; Bernard can win on contested catches and play out of multiple spots on the field; and Cooper Jr is extremely mentally tough, isn't afraid of contact, and does well with breaking tackles.

Final Thoughts

The Panthers can add instant contributors this April, and keep the upward trajectory going. Hearing Dan Morgan and Dave Canales on the podium this week will be telling for how they will approach this draft.