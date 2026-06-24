Predicting Which Other Panthers Will Make NFL Top 100 Following Bryce Young's Selection

Every offseason, the NFL releases its top 100 players list, highlighting players regardless of position, and the entire list is voted on only by active NFL players. A surprise came early in the list, as Bryce Young made the cut and was ranked the 98th-best player in the NFL, and the first Carolina Panther to make the cut.

The fact that Bryce Young made the list at all is a compliment; there's no issue with the 98 spot at all. Most Panthers fans and media alike probably would've thought Bryce Young hadn't done enough to make it. Now that Young has made the list, it ensures there will be other Panthers on the NFL 100 as well; the only question is who.

Jaycee Horn, Cornerback

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers had one Pro Bowler who was initially selected, Jaycee Horn. Horn solidified himself as one of the best corners in the NFL last year, tying for the second-most interceptions in the league with five.

2025 was Horn's second straight Pro Bowl season, and yet this will be his first NFL 100 selection after being snubbed of that honor in 2025. Now, two phenomenal seasons in a row, the Panthers' best corner should be named a top 100 player.

Devin Lloyd, Linebacker

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd obviously wasn't a Carolina Panther last year; he is now. Lloyd should be the easiest lock on the roster to make the NFL 100 after the season he had in 2025. Lloyd was a breakout star last season, also tying for second in interceptions, and being named a second-team All-Pro.

Devin Lloyd earned a multi-year deal with the Panthers after being so productive for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now Lloyd will be a leader on this Panthers defense, and a catalyst for the unit's return to elite status.

Derrick Brown, Defensive Tackle

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Derrick Brown was a clear Pro-Bowl snub last year. Brown finished the season with a career-high 5 sacks, and while his total sack numbers were down from 2023, Brown is still one of the best run stoppers in the NFL. Brown is arguably the best player on this Panthers defense and certainly the most important in terms of positional value.

Mike Jackson, Cornerback

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers biggest breakout star from 2025 helped Carolina create one of the best cornerback duos in all of Football. Mike Jackson not only had four interceptions in the regular season, but found a fifth in the postseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The interceptions are impressive, but what made Mike Jackson special in 2025 was the league-leading 19 passes defended throughout the season.