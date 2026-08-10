The Good and Not So Good from Monday's Panthers Training Camp: Another Fight

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up another day of training camp, this time coming off last week's victory in the Hall of Fame Game. Like all practices, there were good things, including Kenny Pickett, of all players. There were also some bad things, like another fight that got pretty intense.

Good: Panthers keep up the intensity

Big fight here. Started when Lathan Ransom tried to hit Jonathon Brooks on a run. Bryce Young took offense. He and Mike Jackson were jawing. An offensive lineman stepped in. Someone got hit in the head. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 10, 2026

There have been multiple skirmishes at Panthers camp, with none of them boiling over into anything serious. That's good. These players have walked the line pretty well, but they're also not wavering in their intensity. That matters as they ramp up for a really intense season.

Not so good: Bryce Young involved

Bryce Young, Mike Jackson and Nick Scott having a long conversation after practice. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 10, 2026

The aforementioned skirmish included Jonathon Brooks getting hit hard by Lathan Ransom, and Bryce Young took exception to it. He probably doesn't need to get in the middle of those things, and it's also not a great look that Nick Scott and Mike Jackson seemed to talk to him after practice like he's not the undisputed leader of the team.

Good: Defensive breakups

Corey Thornton leaps to knock down a deep Kenny Pickett pass that was intended for Trevor Etienne in team. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 10, 2026

Lost in the shuffle of the fight was the fact that the Panthers had several defenders make good plays on the ball. Devin Lloyd forced a fumble. Cam Miller broke up a pass. So did Mike Jackson (after his dust-up with Bryce Young), Bam Martin-Scott, and Corey Thornton. It was a solid day for the defense.

Not so good: Trevin Wallace's candidacy to start

Canales: Open competition between Wallace and Cherelus for LB2. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 10, 2026

We always assumed that Trevin Wallace would end up starting because there just wasn't anyone behind him that could challenge for that second ILB spot. Well, Claudin Cherilus is officially up for the spot, and that speaks volumes about where Trevin Wallace is at entering his third year in the NFL.

Good: Kenny Pickett?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the talk surrounding the Panthers has been that Haynes King deserves to take the QB2 role from Kenny Pickett. After the Hall of Fame Game, it's impossible not to see the vision. But Pickett responded while King recovers from his injury, delivering a great practice session.

Good and not so good: WRs vs CBs in one-on-ones

Jimmy Horn Jr. beat Tre'von Moehrig to the end zone and made a nice catch in individual drills. Jaycee Horn was beat by Jalen Coker, who took in a Bryce Young sideline throw. This was the theme: cornerbacks and safeties getting beat by wide receivers when matched up. It's both good and not so good.