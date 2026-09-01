Projecting Week 1 Starters for Panthers After Final Cuts

The season is right here; it's right in front of us, and football always feels even closer when final rosters are announced. With the Carolina Panthers' official 53-man roster being made official on August 30th, theres no better time to project who starts on each side of the ball.

The Panthers open the season at home against the reigning NFC North champion Chicago Bears. Here's who to expect on the field for the first snaps of the season.

Offense

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More than people may realize, theres new faces all over this starting offense. The unit that will look the same as in 2025 will be the receiving core, but outside of that, changes everywhere.

QB - Bryce Young

RB - Chuba Hubbard

WR - Tetairoa McMillan

WR - Jalen Coker

WR - Xavier Legette

TE - Tommy Tremble

LT - Rasheed Walker

LG - Damien Lewis

C - Luke Fortner

RG - Robert Hunt

RT - Monroe Freeling

Familiarity as far as skill positions go, but not on the offensive line. That unit will feature three new starters, one of them being a rookie in Freeling. The backfield can also change at any moment this season, Jonathon Brooks was the preseason starter while Hubbard dealt with an hamstring injury.

Even with no preseason reps, Hubbard is trending toward being back for Week 1 and remains the alpha in that room until proven otherwise.

As far as tight end goes, Darren Waller did make the final roster, which means he'll be an important piece of this offense, but it just won't be right away. Tremble is the most reliable tight end from the 2025 room and, for the early portion of the season, will see the most reps.

Defense

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The secondary will look roughly the same as in 2025. Outside of that unit, Carolina's offseason revolved around upgrading the defense with top-end talents to improve from a mediocre unit, to a great one.

DL - Derrick Brown

DL - Cam Jackson

DL - Bobby Brown III

OLB - Patrick Jones II

ILB - Devin Lloyd

ILB - Bobby Okereke

OLB - Jaelan Phillips

CB - Mike Jackson

CB - Jaycee Horn

S - Tre'Von Moehrig

S- Nick Scott

Free agency is the theme of this defense. Phillips and Lloyd were the centerpieces of Carolina's aggressive offseason strategy, both signing lucrative multi-year contracts.

Okereke is the most stunning projection across the entire roster, not just on defense. Before August 29th, Okereke wasn't on the roster; he was a New York Giant.

After signing with the Panthers, Carolina then went on to cut Trevin Wallace, who had been with Carolina for the last two seasons. This shows that Okereke is in Carolina to play a huge role and add some high level experience in the middle of the field next to Lloyd.

Princely Umanmielen has the upside to start opposite Phillips, but for Week 1, Jones stepping onto the field for the first reps feels more likely. This specific projection can flip at any moment, though.

Special Teams

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K - Ryan Fitzgerald

KR - Jimmy Horn Jr

PR - Jimmy Horn Jr

LS - JJ Jansen

P - Sam Martin

There was no scenario where the kicker, punter, or long snapper spots would be taken by anyone else. Carolina has their special teams in order. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald finished the 2025 season 24-for-29 on field goals, with his longest being 48 yards.

As far as returners go, the kick returner may have been Trevor Etienne, but he'll be out for at least the first four games of the season with an ankle injury.