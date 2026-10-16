Ranking Panthers Players Most Likely to be Traded Before the Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and it's unclear what route the Carolina Panthers will take. Will they go for it and buy as they try to defend their NFC South crown? Will they stand pat like last year? Could they offload some assets?

Teams are often not specifically buyers or sellers, often working as both. The Panthers feel like a team that could move some players and bring others in. If they do, these five have to be considered as trade options.

LT Rasheed Walker

Carolina Panthers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) on the way to the practice field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheed Walker will probably not be traded. It's like a 99.9% probability. But, there is a world where it happens. Walker has not been great in pass protection on the left side. If Taylor Moton comes back, Monroe Freeling loses his spot.

It's a tough sell to start and then bench your prized draft pick, especially when he was meant to be on the other side of the line. Walker's cheap, so a team in desperate need of a tackle might trade for him, allowing the Panthers to keep developing Freeling where he's meant to play.

C Luke Fortner

Despite our cries, Luke Fortner remains the starting center. But, that could (and should) change very soon. Sam Hecht deserves a spot. And while depleting the center depth would be unwise, the Panthers could use Brady Christensen as the backup.

This is essentially moving on from Fortner because he's been unplayably bad so far, but centers don't grow on trees, and some team might be willing to part with a late-round draft pick for the added depth up front.

WR John Metchie III

When pressed into action, John Metchie III has been remarkably solid. Could that be a good reason to move on? He's on a one-year deal, and he's ordinarily the WR5. He doesn't play special teams, and WR-needy teams might pounce.

This all depends on the health of Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. If Coker comes back fine and Legette returns from IR as soon as possible, then Metchie becomes more expendable. If not, he's going to have to stick around.

RB AJ Dillon

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) tackles Carolina Panthers running back AJ Dillon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, the Panthers are going to get Jonathon Brooks back. This week, Trevor Etienne could be back. The space for AJ Dillon is dwindling. He has proven to be a solid player still, so he could have some value.

We're mostly thinking that if Dillon gets traded, it'll be to the RB-needy Green Bay Packers, his former team. If not, then he'll probably be cut and moved to the practice squad, but there may be a team or two willing to fork over a future seventh-round pick.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Ja'Tavion Sanders is still young with some upside, but he has no future with the Panthers. They keep scratching him despite being totally health. Tight end is crowded, and he doesn't bring anything to the table.

A young player who won't cost much is always a good candidate to be traded, so even if the Panthers do buy at the deadline, Sanders will probably be sent packing.