Carolina Panthers fans can feel pretty good about the team’s current position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Not only are the Panthers right in the thick of the NFC South race, but their recent string of good results can catapult them into making a run at the postseason.

The offensive line is still something Carolina has to figure out. The group has had its share of struggles this season, and one good performance against Baltimore doesn't suddenly make those concerns go away. With the playoffs getting closer, the Panthers need to show they can protect Bryce Young against teams that can put real pressure on him.

Panthers Move Up in PFF's Latest Offensive Line Rankings

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers’ offensive line, which is currently sitting at No. 26 in the PFF offensive line rankings, moved up one spot in the latest rankings published on Nov. 25. While the Panthers have improved slightly, they are still sitting near the bottom of the league as the playoffs are set to begin in the coming weeks.

Four of the Panthers’ five starting offensive linemen scored above 65.0 in the win over the Baltimore Ravens, according to PFF’s Gordon McGuinness. Only rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling had a bad game, scoring a 54.6 grade. Left tackle Rasheed Walker had a solid game for the Panthers as well, allowing just one pressure on 35 pass-blocking snaps. He finished with a 73.9 pass-blocking grade.

Walker deserves credit for what he did against Baltimore, especially considering he gave up just one pressure. But Carolina needs more than one strong outing from its left tackle. The rest of the offensive line has to give the team that same level of consistency.

Bryce Young Needs Better Protection During the Playoff Push

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This becomes an even bigger issue when the Panthers go up against defenses that are better at getting after the quarterback. Young can make plays when he has time, but things become much harder when defenders are getting into the backfield before he can finish going through his reads. Carolina needs to give its quarterback a better chance to operate.

With so many injuries to the offensive line, the team has had to adjust to a lot of change. After Moton broke his leg against Tampa Bay, the team had to adjust to playing with Freeling, a rookie, at right tackle. Then, after Ekwonu tore his patellar tendon in the first round of the playoffs last January, the team had to adjust to playing with Walker at left tackle.

While the Panthers have added Walker to the mix as well as Freeling, it’s clear the team is struggling with the lack of continuity on the offensive line. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert said recently that getting players to play well together when they’re constantly playing with different people is tough.

The offensive line isn't the only thing the Panthers need to clean up. Penalties have been another problem, particularly when the team is trying to get its running game going. In a Nov. 5 report on the Panthers' official website, run game coordinator Harold Goodwin said penalties had cost the team more than 200 rushing yards. That's a significant amount of production to lose, and it has made an already difficult job for the offense even harder.

Panthers Can't Afford Offensive Line Problems Against Better Defenses

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with guard Robert Hunt (50) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much room for the offensive line to have another rough stretch with the schedule Carolina has ahead. The Panthers still have road games against Tampa Bay and Minnesota, followed by home matchups with New Orleans and Cincinnati. Trips to Pittsburgh and games against Seattle and Atlanta will finish out the schedule.

The NFC South is wide open right now, and the Carolina Panthers are in the thick of things. However, the offense cannot continue to be hampered by the offensive line's lack of protection, as well as the offense's tendency to commit penalties that put the offense in bad situations.

Of course there are some positives as well. Walker had a good game against Baltimore. The return of Damien Lewis to the offensive line was also good. Robert Hunt has been playing well as of late at guard. However, the Panthers need to see that consistent play from the rest of the offensive line and not just the occasional good game from a few of the players.

Can the Panthers' Offensive Line Hold Up in December?

The move up to No. 26 is something the Panthers can build on, but there is still a long way to go. Walker's performance against Baltimore was encouraging, and Carolina has gotten some good play from other members of the line. Now the challenge is getting everyone to play well together. If that doesn't happen, protecting Young could become a major problem down the stretch.