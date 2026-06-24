Underrated Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker Is No Longer Going Unnoticed

Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has used either a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on a wide receiver three consecutive years. In 2024, he traded into the first round and used the 32nd overall selection on University of South Carolina product Xavier Legette.

In 2025, Morgan used the eight pick in the draft that year to take University of Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan. And back in April, he grabbed University of Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell II in the third round.

Undrafted WR Jalen Coker has proven to be a real find for Carolina

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Back in 2024, one of the Panthers’ undrafted free-agent signings was a highly-productive wide receiver from Holy Cross. Jalen Coker put up big-time numbers in his final two seasons with the Crusaders. In 2022-23, he combined for 109 receptions, good for 1,949 yards and an impressive 26 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report came up with seven wide receivers in the league that he deems underrated. The fourth name on the list was Coker, who really opened some eyes late in 2025 and in the playoffs during his second NFL season.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker has made the most of his opportunities

Jalen Coker with a 52-yard catch and run!



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“Injuries have limited him to 11 games in each of the past two seasons,” explained Knox, “but Coker has recorded 65 catches for 872 yards and five touchdowns as a Panther. He further flashed his big-play potential during the wild card round in January, torching the Los Angeles Rams for 134 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.”

The 6’3, 213-pound target missed the first six regular-season games of 2025 and once he returned to the field, he got off to a so-so start. He totaled 14 catches for just 150 yards and zero scores in his first six appearances of the season. Including the playoff loss to the Rams, Coker amassed 28 receptions for 378 yards and reached the end zone four times in his last six total outings.

The future looks pretty bright for Panthers’ wideout Jalen Coker

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“Coker's combination of ability and reliability,” added Knox. “is why the Panthers were quick to sign him to a three-year extension as soon as he was eligible this offseason…While Coker may never be a No. 1 receiver for the Panthers, he's set to be a very productive player for the foreseeable future.”

McMillan and Coker proved to be a formidable duo late in the season for quarterback Bryce Young. The sense here is that the best may be yet to come for both wideouts as Dave Canales’s improving club looks to build on last season’s promising campaign.