The Carolina Panthers Still Don’t Have a Strong Young Core, But There's a Catch

The football world is still buzzing after the release of the 2026 NFL schedule on Thursday night. All 32 franchises will now concentrate on their upcoming OTAs and mandatory minicamps next month.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report did a bit of a deep dive into the team’s rosters and ranked the clubs based on the how much young talent each possessed. It’s hardly surprising to see the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at the top of the list considering the job general manager John Schneider seemingly does every offseason.

The next four clubs (2-5) are the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Rams. At the other end of the spectrum (32-28) are the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The Carolina Panthers are building a solid young core

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So what about the up-and-coming Carolina Panthers? Knox ranked the reigning NFC South champions 20th on his list, but for the most part he appeared positive about the direction the club is headed.

“The Carolina Panthers still don't know exactly what they have in 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young,” said Young. “However, the Alabama product was an above-average starter in 2025 and appears to be worth building around…They also have other young contributors, like (cornerback) Jaycee Horn and (wide receiver) Tetairoa McMillan, who helped Carolina come within a few plays of reaching the divisional round.”

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Horn was a first-round pick in 2021 and has been named to the last two Pro Bowls. McMillan was not only the eighth overall pick in the ’25 draft, the talented youngster earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. General manager Dan Morgan added used his first- and third-round picks last month on the offensive side of the ball as Young continues to make strides.

Chris Brazzell II was the standout of minicamp Day 2 🔥



Canales has been high on him since the combine and says his skillset at his height is rare.



I mean just look at this play 😭#Panthers got a good one 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EWgm1cTVmD — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 10, 2026

“If Carolina gets early contributions from rookies like (tackle) Monroe Freeling and (wide receiver) Chris Brazzell II,” added Knox, “it'll have a real chance of defending its division title in 2026.”

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan is putting his stamp on the team

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Each of Knox’s points are valid. In his three offseasons as president of football operations/general manager, Morgan has slowly built a team that is a nice combination of experience and youth, with an emphasis on the latter. He’s drafted a total of 22 players, plus supplemented those selections with younger free agents. Of course, some of those signings have worked out a little better than others.

In 2024, there were the additions of guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, who have proven to be solid acquisitions. Last offseason, he signed the likes of running back Rico Dowdle, safety Tre’von Moehrig, and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III. Dowdle is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but led the Panthers in rushing this past season. Brown was a bit of a disappointment, while Moehrig finished third on the team in tackles and helped the Panthers improve against the run.”

Carolina’s offseason offers plenty of promise

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This offseason, he added a five-year veteran pass-rusher in Jaelan Phillips and a four-year performer in rangy linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2025. The drafting of Freeling as well as the fifth-round selection of center Sam Hecht means competition in training camp with free-agent pickups Rasheed Walker and pivot Luke Fortner, respectively.

Slowly but surely, Morgan is overhauling the roster and putting his stamp on the team, and the club has steadily improved since that forgettable season in 2023.