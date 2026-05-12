Todd McShay Loves Sam Hecht to Panthers, and He's Absolutely Right

There have been several areas of the team that the Carolina Panthers have had their issues trying to improve. There’s some hope this season when it comes to a pass rush that has totaled the fewest sacks in the league (89) since 2023. Signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and pairing him with 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton could be the start of something positive.

The Panthers will have a new starting center in 2026

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Another area that has been somewhat of an issue the past two seasons has been finding a reliable performer in the middle of the offensive line. Under head coach Dave Canales, the Panthers have utilized three different starting center in Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays.

Of course, none of those players are with the team at the moment. In fact, Corbett is a member of the Buffalo Bills, and Mays signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added one-time Jaguars’ pivot Luke Fortner, who spent 2025 with the New Orleans Saints, to a one-year contract. He also used the 144h overall pick on Kansas State University center Sam Hecht.

Panthers’ rookie C Sam Hecht could wind up being a huge steal

I expect Sam Hecht (#75) to at least push for the starting center spot with the Panthers pic.twitter.com/sDiN617lUk — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) May 2, 2026

Last week, Todd McShay of The Ringer presented his favorite pick from each of the draft’s seven rounds. His choice for the fifth round was the talented former Wildcat, who he praised in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Hecht is a tough, smart, and rangy technician with short arms and average size. He tied for the fourth-fastest 10-yard split among offensive linemen at the combine. He moves well laterally and can reach defensive tackles lined up over the guard’s inside shoulder…”

There could be a spirited battle this summer for the starting center spot. It’s worth noting that Fortner was Pro Football Focus’ No. 17 center this past season, has never missed a game in four NFL seasons, and has a total of 45 starts (including playoffs) at the position.

Sam Hecht draws a comparison to a proven performer at center

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Meanwhile, McShay stated that the 6’4 1/8”, 303-pound pivot drew comparisons to a seven-year pro that spent 2025 with the Super Bowl bound New England Patriots, and is now a member of the Chicago Bears via a trade earlier this year.

“Hecht reminds me of Garrett Bradbury,” explained McShay, “another smart, tough, and athletic center with arms that measured shorter than 32 inches at the combine. Hecht didn’t test as well as Bradbury did at the combine, and he won’t go in the first round as Bradbury did, but he’s capable of starting early in his career, and there’s a lot to like about his floor as an NFL center.”

Carolina’s offense slipped a bit in terms of its overall performance this past season from 2024. Consistent play from the center position would certainly be an asset, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Hecht emerge the winner of what should be quite the competition.