The Secret Skill Devin Lloyd Has That Will Totally Unlock Panthers' Defense

The Carolina Panthers made news very early with the start of the 2026 NFL fiscal year in March. A team that featured the worst defense in the league two years had already made some strides on this side of the ball this past season added more talent with the additions of five-year pass rusher Jaelan Phiilips and four-year linebacker Devin Lloyd.

The latter was recently named the league’s fifth-best linebacker via voting by Eva Geitheim, Mike Kadlick and Karl Rasmussen of SI.com. The latter spoke about the former Jaguars’ first-round pick, and touched on one aspect of his game that may have gone a little unnoticed this past season for the AFC South champions.

Devin Lloyd was one of the best linebackers in the league in 2025

With Panthers OTAs starting today, enjoy LB Devin Lloyd creating chaos as a pass rusher pic.twitter.com/cEEhSu8bRt — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) May 26, 2026

“Lloyd parlayed a big 2025 season with the Jaguars,” explained Rasmussen, “into a lucrative contract with the Panthers in free agency. He was one of the league’s best pass-rushing linebackers in ’25, finishing the year with 25 pressures, the third most at his position. He recorded 10 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss during his final season in Jacksonville…”

“Lloyd earned All-Pro second-team honors for his efforts last season,” added Rasmussen, “and was named to his first Pro Bowl. Now, he’ll aim to replicate his terrific ’25 season with his new team and prove he was worth the franchise’s significant investment in him.”

Carolina’s pass rush has been abysmal in recent years

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That investment was to the tune of three years and $42 million for the four-year pro (via Spotrac). Of course, the other major offseason addition was the aforementioned Phillips, inked to a hefty four-year, $120 million deal. He was brought into specifically to help the team’s biggest shortcoming in recent seasons, and he and second-year pro Nic Scourton could be a pair of bookends worth watching.

All told, the Panthers finished with a mere 30 sacks this past season. In 2023, they totaled an NFL-low 27 QB traps and one year later, there were a mere 32 sacks. That’s a combined 89 sacks the past three seasons, the lowest total in the league.

New Panthers’ defender Devin Lloyd could be an asset to the pass rush

Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd with the SACK.

Texans offense looking... not good right now. Jaguars are smothering them pic.twitter.com/M7icOTMnqX — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 21, 2025

Now enter not only Phillips but Lloyd as well. The latter became more of a factor when it came to the pass rush the last two seasons. In his first two NFL campaigns, he totaled zero sacks and produced a total of six quarterback hits in 34 games—including a pair of playoff contests in 2022. The past two years, Lloyd has combined for a modest 3.5 sacks and 15 QB hits in a combined 32 outings.

Lloyd’s versatility was on full display this past season in Jacksonville, and his career-high five interceptions were tied for the second-most in the league. Could he set a personal mark in 2026 when it comes to corralling opposing quarterbacks?