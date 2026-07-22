Carolina Panthers’ 2026 Offseason Deservedly Ranked in the Top 10

Training camps are opening around the National Football League. The Carolina Panthers welcomed their rookie class on Tuesday, and the veterans arrive later today. Dave Canales’s squad enters 2026 as a reigning division champion, a notable accomplishment considering the franchise had not won the NFC South since 2015.

Still, president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and Canales knows there’s lot more to be done considering the team still hasn’t managed a winning record since 2017.

Third year for the Dan Morgan/Dave Canales regime could be the charm

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Panthers did make their first playoff appearance this past season for the first time since 2017, they finished the regular-season with an 8-9 win-loss record and were one-and-done in the wild card round. Hence, Morgan was extremely busy during free agency as well as April’s draft, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Veteran NFL writer Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News ranked the 2026 offseason for the 32 clubs from first (Los Angeles Rams) to last (Miami Dolphins). All told, seven teams earned an “A” grade, and two more clubs received an “A-minus.” The Panthers were one of the latter with A-minus, and are ninth on Iyer’s overall rankings.

The team’s key additions on offense include running back AJ Dillon, center Luke Fortner and 2026 first-round tackle Monroe Freeling (Georgia).

Panthers made some significant additions on defense this offseason

Lee Hunter in 2025:



💥 50 Tackles

🤚12 TFLs

💪 2.5 Sacks



Carolina got a good one 🤞 pic.twitter.com/SgnBWYrJRN — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) April 25, 2026

On defense, there’s pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd, and aggressive rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter (Texas Tech). It’s this side of the football that caught Iyer’s attention.

“The Panthers focused more on defensive quality than offensive quantity for Dave Canales, getting Phillips and Lloyd to give them much more pressure and coverage juice against the pass. Phillips can thrive in the system and was one of the best signings for any team, period.”

Carolina’s new-look defensive unit bears watching

Dating back to 2023, no team in the league has totaled fewer sacks (89) than the Panthers. However, the addition of Phillips should make life easier for fellow edge rusher Nic Scourton, who tied for the team lead with five sacks this past season.

DEVIN LLOYD PICK-6!



KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/kcGT0MZHLr — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2025

Lloyd certainly provides that aforementioned “coverage juice.” He was tied for second in the league in 2025 with five interceptions—one of those a Patrick Mahomes’ pick returned 99 yards for a touchdown in a Week 5 Monday night win over the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Hunter will team with former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown (tied with Scourton with 5.0 sacks in ’25) and give Ejiro Evero’s defense an aggressive tandem that will free up the rest of the front seven to create havoc.

It all adds up to a job well done by the organization. And if these quality additions all pan out, it could be a big year for a team that has made steady improvement under Morgan and Canales.