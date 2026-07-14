First Time All-Pro Getting Even Better? Why One Panthers Star Is Poised For More

Back in March, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added a pair of defensive performers in free agency that could elevate the team’s improving defensive unit a few more notches.

One was pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, a 2021 first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins who missed considerable time during the 2023-24 seasons but stayed healthy for all of 2025. Phillips was dealt to the Eagles in early November and including the playoff clash with the 49ers, played as many games with the ‘Fins (9) as he did with Philadelphia. He and 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton bears watching this season.

Panthers added former Jaguars' LB Devin Lloyd via a three-year deal

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The other substantial pickup was linebacker Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a key performer on Liam Coen’s 13-4 squad. The Jaguars finished 11th in the league in total defense in 2025, first against the run, just one year after giving up the second-most total yards in the league and ranking 25th in rushing defense.

The Athletic NFL Staff combined their forces to select one breakout player from each club. Panthers’ writer Joseph Person tabbed the four-year pro who is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign while earning Second Team All-Pro accolades a year ago as well.

LB Devin Lloyd showed his versatility with the Jaguars

“Lloyd made plays at every level of Jacksonville’s defense,” explained Person, “averaging 109 tackles while collecting nine interceptions, including a career-high five in ‘25. Lloyd also showed he could be disruptive as a blitzer, something the Panthers have lacked at the inside linebacker spot since Ejiro Evero took over as defensive coordinator.”

The 6’3”, 235-pound defender played and started 15 games this past season for the AFC South champions. He finished third on the club with 74 defensive stops, tied for the team lead with five interceptions (including a 99-yard pick-six of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a Monday night in Week 5), finished with seven passes defensed, totaled 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble.

He also added seven tackles on special teams. Lloyd amassed six tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams in Jacksonville’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Devin Lloyd comes of his most complete NFL season

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Only San Francisco’s Fred Warner (93.2) and Detroit’s Jack Campbell (90.2) earned a higher grade from Pro Football Focus this past season than Lloyd (87.9) when it came to the linebacker position. That mark was a career-best for the former University of Utah standout, and more than 10 points higher (76.7) than his performance in 2024.

The Panthers’ defense made some progress this past season after an awful showing the previous year. Meanwhile, Lloyd appears to be trending upwards as well. It makes for an ideal situation for Dave Canales’s team.